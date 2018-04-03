If These Celeb Couples Ever Break Up, We’re Cancelling Love Forever

Hollywood love is hard. Scratch that, LOVE is hard. But amidst the trials and tribulations of life as a celebrity, couples *can* in fact remain happily in love. These 12 lovebirds manage to have us so emotionally invested in their relationships and well-being that we’ve forgotten how to care about literally anything else.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Their love lowdown: Introducing the relationship that invented the word “goals,” the relationship that invented social media displays of affection, the relationship that invented relationships: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The pair met on the set of John’s 2007 music video, “Stereo” and it was an instant connection—“I’m not going to lie. We hooked up after the “Stereo” shoot, Chrissy told Cosmopolitan. That one-night stand turned into something way bigger. Today, Chrissy and John are more successful than ever with new music for him, new cookbooks for her and a new, growing family with little Luna, 18 months, and a second baby on the way. Best of all, this couple (actually, we’ll give most of the credit to social media-happy Chrissy) gives us an all-access pass to the good, the bad and the hilarious moments that make up their lives. Look at any of their social media accounts and you’ll feel as if inviting them to your dinner party next weekend is very plausible.
Making it official: John proposed in late 2011 in the Maldives, and the couple wed on September 14, 2013 in Lake Como, Italy. See?! Goals on goals on goals.
