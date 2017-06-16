5 Throwback Couples Who Caused a Stir on the MMVAs Red Carpet

But seriously, whatever happened to Chavril!?

0

The countdown is on for this weekend’s iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, the annual ceremony to celebrate the year’s best music vids. We know the A-list party attracts some of the hottest talent (Drake! Gigi! The Weeknd!) from home and abroad. Something they also attract? Popular pairs making buzzy red carpet appearances. Here, we remember five of the most talked-about couples to grace the MMVA red carpet in Toronto—and what their relationship status is now.

1 of 5

Previous
Next
(Photo: Getty Images)

The couple: Naya Rivera and Big Sean

The year: 2013

The current relationship status: Long gone (but with major tea spilled: after they called off their engagement, Naya accused him of stealing her watch in a tweet-and-delete fury, and years later her memoir included an anecdote about walking in on Sean with Ariana Grande). Quel scandale! 

Previous
Next

Related:
Camila Cabello Joins the Stacked 2017 MMVAs Lineup
Camila Cabello’s New Collab is the Song of Summer
All of Gigi Hadid’s iHeartRadio MMVA Outfits, Ranked

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources