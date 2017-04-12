Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes on the Riverdale set? Look no futher: Cole Sprouse graciously shared some stunning photos of the cast following his Reddit AMA last night. Apparently the Riverdale heartthrob has been snapping some amaze pics of the cast and is actually a v. talented photographer!

Uploaded some of my #riverdale bts photos to the subreddit. go give em a look~ https://t.co/EhLiJPJtXL — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) April 11, 2017

Between the gorgeous cast portraits and the chic pics of them partying it up on their down time (once again proving they’re true #friendshipgoals), this album is sure to make you love the cast (and Cole Sprouse) even more!

