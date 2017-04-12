Cole Sprouse’s BTS Riverdale Pics Will Make You Love Him More

Cole Sprouse just posted an album containing some precious behind-the-scenes Riverdale pics and we’re p. impressed with his photography skills. Check out all the shots here!

  1

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes on the Riverdale set? Look no futher: Cole Sprouse graciously shared some stunning photos of the cast following his Reddit AMA last night. Apparently the Riverdale heartthrob has been snapping some amaze pics of the cast and is actually a v. talented photographer!

Between the gorgeous cast portraits and the chic pics of them partying it up on their down time (once again proving they’re true #friendshipgoals), this album is sure to make you love the cast (and Cole Sprouse) even more!

One comment on "Cole Sprouse's BTS Riverdale Pics Will Make You Love Him More

  1. A v. talented photographer? Missing some ENGLISH and crediting him with photographing himself? Don’t get me wrong I love Riverdale and having Cody in it makes it that much more endearing but this article makes flare look stupid. Don’t jump on bandwagons unless you can spell words and speak the truth.

