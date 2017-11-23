Cole Sprouse Talks Lili Reinhart in a New Interview: “People Can Speculate All They Want”

Cole Sprouse is finally addressing his maybe-romance with costar Lili Reinhart in a new interview. Sprouse is featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue as one of their “Men of the Year” and the 25-year-old actor talks about the other half of #Bughead and rumoured IRL girlfriend—sort of. When asked if he and Reinhart are are dating, he had a direct answer: “No comment.”

He elaborates on wanting to keep his private life private, which is something Reinhart has herself been vocal about. “Because whether you dismiss those rumours or whether you encourage those rumours, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he says. “Going to college made me realize you have to have real spaces of privacy and you have to establish those early. [Ryan] Gosling is a perfect example. Gosling has been in a much more sexual or romantic side of the industry than many actors have to be, and his marriage is not publicized and talked about and beaten over people’s heads because people respect that he set those boundaries early.”

“And that’s the same thing, the more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously,” Sprouse continues. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

Um, did he just call his private relationship with Reinhart sexy because those parts of their relationship are “just theirs”? Maybe we’re reading too much into it but we’re here for it. You do you, Bughead! (Or should we say Spreinhart?)

And speaking of sexy things, Sprouse also told the magazine that the “sexiest day of his life involved ‘extreme romance,’ ‘foreplay’ and a road trip.” YOU’RE KILLING US, SPROUSE.

“I try to create, especially in sexuality, moments of extreme romance and getaways and usually those are the sexiest,” he told People when asked about his sexiest day ever. “I can’t go into too much detail. I think sexuality and foreplay are deeply intermingled with romance and setting and all of that and, thankfully, when you’re a photographer, you are consistently in the most beautiful settings with people that you really care about, so it’s a deeply sexy thing, it’s a sexy relationship to have with artistry and environment and romance in general. I think imagery is also deeply interwoven in sexuality and romance. I believe every photographer is influenced by their sexual preference in a greater or lesser way, and it certainly has effected me.”

