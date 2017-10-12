Cole Sprouse on a Motorcycle Is Here to Make Your Freakin’ Day

But the real question is: does he keep his signature crown tuque on under his helmet?

(Photo: Netflix Canada)

(Photo: Netflix Canada)

Whether you’re suffering from the “is it the weekend, yet?” blahs or the post-Canadian Thanksgiving long weekend sads, Cole Sprouse on a G-D motorcycle is here to wipe away all your tears. That’s right, Jughead stans, Riverdale Season 2 is finally here (praise be!) and the premiere episode did not disappoint. But in case you’re at work/school/any number of non-Riverdale-centric responsibilities and can’t watch the new ep until tonight (it’s on Netflix Canada RN, BTW), Cole Sprouse, a.k.a. Jughead, on a motorcycle is here to get you through.

Here he is marching over to the tarp-covered motorcycle in an extremely weather and motorcycle riding-appropriate outfit:

Cole-Sprouse-motorcycle-2-resized

And here is ripping said tarp off the bike (with artistic flourish, I must say). This is also where he chooses two wheels over the perfectly sensible car that’s sitting right there. Bad boy status: confirmed.

Cole-Sprouse-motorcycle-3-resized

BEHOLD, the motorcycle (Jughead low-key looks like he just completed an intensely dramatic magic spell and I’m living for it).

Cole-Sprouse-motorcycle-4-resized

And here he is atop the hog and somehow, some way making the dorky helmet—complete with tiny crown etched on the front since because, hello, that’s Jughead’s brand—work.

Cole-Sprouse-motorcycle-6-resized

Finally, a parting shot that gives me minor heart palpitations because LOOK HOW CLOSE HIS DECORATIVE WAIST-TIED FLANNEL SHIRT IS TO THE PEDAL.

Cole-Sprouse-motorcycle-7-resized
This wild ride was bound to happen, right? Season 1 ended with our beloved Juggie tossing on the quintessential bad boy leather motorcycle jacket—thus marking the official beginning of his journey to Southside Serpentdom—so hopping on an *actual* motorcycle couldn’t have been far behind. TBH, I’m just surprised (and THRILLED) it happened so early in the season. Is a ride à deux with his girl Betty on the horizon? We can only hope.

Cole Sprouse leather jacket gif

You do you, bad bwaa!

