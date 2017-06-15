Excuse Us, But Cole and Dylan Sprouse Just Had the Cutest Bro Date Ever

It was just a little bit nerdy—and we’re here for it

  0

In case you were wondering, cutie brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse hit up the 2017 E3 Gaming Convention in Los Angeles on June 13 and why yes, they were impossibly adorable, thanks for asking. The former co-stars of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, now 24, may not work together anymore but it’s nice to know they still carve out time to get their game on whenever possible.

Cole, the smouldering star of Riverdale (who knew Jughead Jones could be such a damn heartthrob?) and his long-haired brother, Dylan, who’s currently running his own meadery in Brooklyn—and yeah, I didn’t know what a meadery was either but apparently it’s a place where an alcoholic drink made from fermented honey called “mead” is brewed—grabbed a bite before the gaming convention and, well, they’re just the cutest. #Blessed that they shared the bromantic evening on InstaStories.

Hello there, future husband! I mean, Cole.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse at the 2017 E3 Gaming Convention in Los Angeles on June 13 and went out for dinner before.

(Photo: instagram.com/dylansprouse)

Looking so very identical arriving at the convention.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse arrive at the 2017 E3 Gaming Convention in Los Angeles on June 13.

(Photo: instagram.com/colesprouse)

Legit no clue what a “madcatz controller” is but does it really matter?

Cole and Dylan Sprouse at the 2017 E3 Gaming Convention in Los Angeles on June 13 playing video games

(Photo: instagram.com/dylansprouse)

Just so happy! Video games rule!

Cole and Dylan Sprouse at the 2017 E3 Gaming Convention in Los Angeles on June 13 and had a great time playing all the new video games

(Photo: instagram.com/dylansprouse)

The twins obviously take their gaming srsly.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse at the 2017 E3 Gaming Convention in Los Angeles on June 13 and tried all the newest games

(Photo: instagram.com/colesprouse)

Resources