Chrissy Teigen Trolled the Victoria Secret Fashion Show and It Will Make Your Day

Chrissy Teigen is once again living up to her Twitter bio description as a “high quality person.”

This time, she basically gave fans a free ab workout courtesy of her hilarious Instagram stories and tweets, in which she epically trolled the Victoria Secret Fashion Show. Trust, we think Teigen is a verified angel but for the record, she is not one of the confirmed participants of this year’s show, and based on her posts, she was clearly in her kitchen in L.A., not in Shanghai with the other models.

Check my instagram story !!! I am live from shanghai baby WOOOOOOOOOO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

A reminder, she is not.

Crazy nervous to close the Victoria’s Secret fashion show tonight!!! Better get one last gym sesh in LOL!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

On her Instagram story, Teigen also posted a video talking about fitting in one last “gym sesh” before the big show, panning over to a collection of syrup bottles presumably used on her delicious breakfast (TBH, this is the type of workout I can get on board with). “Gotta look sick! Closing the show!” she said.

Like, that would be unreal, but again, not a thing.

She also added a short video of her with wet hair and wearing a bathrobe, crediting her look to her seriously intense workout, instead of what appears to be the shower she just had. *insert laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emoji*

Teigen kept up the joke, posting a pic of a bouquet of roses. “Gisele Bündchen and Justin Bieber just sent me these to congratulate me on the show. All they’re doing is making me nervous, I’m so nervous,” wrote the supermodel/super-hilarious human.

no one is answering my phone calls or emails but I am here in shanghai and ready for my fitting !!!!!! https://t.co/VzrMDRJiP2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

Teigen even enlisted the help of her fans to photoshop her into one of Victoria Secret’s recent shots of the models, on a bus in China—because pics or it didn’t happen, right?

Before joined the crew:

Can someone photoshop me into this pic.twitter.com/ULf1qPglsa — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

And after:

One fan took it one step further, and I truly can’t decide whether I love it or whether this will haunt my nightmares:

DON’T ASK ME WHY, i just edited your face in all of them bc why not? KJHJKAHSJKHKJH K pic.twitter.com/YTZX5wBko4 — yoss,,✧ (@mileyisworth) November 18, 2017

The pics may be fake, but the LOLs are real people.

To see the models who actually strutted their stuff in Shanghai, the 2017 Victoria Secret Fashion Show airs on November 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Global.

Related:

Did #GigiGetOutOfChina Work? Gigi Hadid Is No Longer Walking in the Victoria’s Secret Show

Here’s Every Model Walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (So Far!)

Chrissy Teigen Posts a LOL-Worthy Text from Her Assistant & 63 More Times She Kept It Real