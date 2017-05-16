Chrissy Teigen’s New Tattoo Will Make You LOL

Because nothing says “Mother’s Day weekend” like getting a lower back tat out of pure pettiness

  0

Chrissy Teigen: mom, model, multi-talented media personality… master of high-level pettiness?! This woman can do it all. And while we’re one hundo p here for every joke our girl makes, our fave is when she trolls her own huz John Legend. On Mother’s Day weekend, she took her comedy and husband-harassing skills to a new level when she got matching lower back tattoos with a perfect stranger as “retaliation.”

“John got to dance with a woman at his concert, so Chrissy gets to take one man and hold hands with him,” a friend of Teigen’s said in a series of Snapchat vids. “John, don’t be jealous!”

Thankfully, Chrissy shared it all on Snap and *spoiler alert*, the ink was much like Chrissy Teigen at the tattoo parlour herself: there for a good time, not a long time. Here’s how Chrissy ended up with the words “It’s a prank, bruh”—in temporary henna ink—on her bod.

#ChrissyTeigen

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

 

#ChrissyTeigen #JohnLegend

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

 

#ChrissyTeigen

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

 

#ChrissyTeigen

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

 

#ChrissyTeigen

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

 

#ChrissyTeigen

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

Let this be a lesson, Legend: you don’t mess with Teigen.

#ChrissyTeigen

A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on

Resources