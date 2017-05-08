My personal stance on getting cosmetic procedures falls somewhere between “Ask me again in five years when my jowls are even more pronounced” and “Damn, I wish I wasn’t so afraid of needles,” but when it comes to what others do to their bodies, I’m pretty much team “You Do You” all the way. You want to pump your mug full o’ Botox? Go for it! Want to enhance your cleavage with a tasteful implant? Your body, your choice! But what I am not here for is stars pretending it’s just lots of sleep and water and green juices that keeps them looking so damn fresh. Maybe if that $13 juice comes with a side of Restylane.

Listen, I get that stars, despite being in the public eye, are entitled to their privacy but the issue with celebs denying nips, tucks and injections is how much it feeds into already impossible-to-achieve beauty and youth ideals. The more that stars admit to getting a little help from their friendly neighbourhood surgeon or at their local “medi-spa,” the less us normals have to chase something that really isn’t achievable sans general anesthesia, or at least numbing cream.

That’s what makes Chrissy Teigen’s casual remarks about having had liposuction on her armpits—she just told a group of beauty editors at the L.A. launch of the BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette that it made her feel better wearing strapless dresses, but was def “the dumbest, stupidest thing” she’s ever done—so freakin’ refreshing. For one, Teigen is so thoroughly unfiltered, you never get the impression that a revelation like this one is a strategically timed marketing move, but rather an authentic, honest moment. Second, the procedure itself—could anything sound less glamorous than armpit lipo?—just cements her status as basically being one of us.

But perhaps even better than Teigen’s chill surgery admission? How many news outlets took her sarcastic “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks” comment to heart and reported that she was about 95 percent plastic and, of course, Teigen’s subsequent tweets.

Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back) pic.twitter.com/89mHXGE1Hc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

You think I’d have this ass if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

Don’t ever change, Teigen.

Related:

All the Times We Loved Chrissy Teigen For Keeping It Real

Chrissy Teigen’s Postpartum Revelation Deserves a Freakin’ Parade

9 Times Luna Legend’s 1st B-Day was Better than Your BEST Day

