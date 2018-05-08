Chrissy Teigen Won the Met Gala, and She Wasn’t Even There

Our Instagram feeds were full of celebs lounging in cashmere robes and sipping champagne while they got pampered for the 2018 Met Gala, but our fave gala update would have to be from Chrissy Teigen—and she didn’t even make an appearance at the fashion event of the year.

The *v* pregnant model said that it was “too risky” for her to attend the gala (it’s in New York, she’s based in LA and is due to give birth to her baby boy in mere weeks). Instead, she posted some IG photos of her *real* Monday night plans, and they are ridiculously relatable. Lounging on her sofa, Teigen is seen playing Nintendo Switch while an episode of Vanderpump Rules plays on the massive screen in front of her.

The celeb also treated her fans to a messy bun hair tutorial. Noting the importance of fitting into the “Heavenly Bodies” theme of the event, the Lip Sync Battle co-host walked us through the intricate phases of her hair and body routine (note: you will need a hair towel and an elastic band to complete the tousled look).

Lastly, Teigen shared two close-up makeup-free selfies, revealing that she was going to share a makeup tutorial but decided against it. “I’m honestly just very jealous I’m not there,” she captioned the photo. Same, girl.

