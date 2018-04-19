Chrissy Teigen & Kim K’s Hilarious Response to Kanye’s #Woke Tweet Gives Us Life

Everyone needs a friend like Chrissy

  0
Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian pose together for a picture. The pair have recently had a hilarious exchange on Twitter after Kanye West posted an omnious tweet.

(Photo: Getty)

Gifting her 10 million-plus followers with hilarity, sass and wisdom on the daily, Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter account is a national treasure. Between adorable pics of Luna, hilarious takes about her super-famous hubs John Legend, and epically trolling her haters, the supermodel always finds a way to fill our feeds with joy. Seriously, if you aren’t following her drop everything and do that now because her tweets are *literal* gold.

This week, the unofficial Queen of Twitter came to the aide of her BFF Kim Kardashian, effectively giving us serious friendship FOMO. When Kardashian’s husband and Kanye West posted an ominous tweet that read: “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” the KUWTK star seemed to be distraught. She quickly replied to West’s tweet, writing: “Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!”

Not long after, Teigen quickly jumped in to offer her BFF a place to stay–on her air mattress, of course.

The mom-of-three clearly appreciated Teigen’s help, and took the opportunity to vent all of the confusion and angst she was feeling since her hubby’s alarming revelation. “Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing,” she replied.

However, the quick-thinking supermodel had a solution to that, too. “You’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one,” she said.

Ah Chrissy, always here to save the day.

After the exchange, the reality star made sure to let fans know that this was indeed a joke. “For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it,” Kardashian wrote.

Joke or no joke, everyone needs a friend like Chrissy.

Related:
5 Times Chrissy Teigen Was The Best Internet Troll
“Please Stop Shaming the Buttless”: Chrissy Teigen Wins Twitter Again
Chrissy Teigen Is Worried She Won’t Give Luna Enough Attention When Her Boy Is Born

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources