Chrissy Teigen & Kim K’s Hilarious Response to Kanye’s #Woke Tweet Gives Us Life

Gifting her 10 million-plus followers with hilarity, sass and wisdom on the daily, Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter account is a national treasure. Between adorable pics of Luna, hilarious takes about her super-famous hubs John Legend, and epically trolling her haters, the supermodel always finds a way to fill our feeds with joy. Seriously, if you aren’t following her drop everything and do that now because her tweets are *literal* gold.

This week, the unofficial Queen of Twitter came to the aide of her BFF Kim Kardashian, effectively giving us serious friendship FOMO. When Kardashian’s husband and Kanye West posted an ominous tweet that read: “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” the KUWTK star seemed to be distraught. She quickly replied to West’s tweet, writing: “Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!”

Not long after, Teigen quickly jumped in to offer her BFF a place to stay–on her air mattress, of course.

I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

The mom-of-three clearly appreciated Teigen’s help, and took the opportunity to vent all of the confusion and angst she was feeling since her hubby’s alarming revelation. “Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing,” she replied.

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

However, the quick-thinking supermodel had a solution to that, too. “You’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one,” she said.

you’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

Ah Chrissy, always here to save the day.

After the exchange, the reality star made sure to let fans know that this was indeed a joke. “For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it,” Kardashian wrote.

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Joke or no joke, everyone needs a friend like Chrissy.

