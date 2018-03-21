“Please Stop Shaming the Buttless”: Chrissy Teigen Wins Twitter Again

Our fave, most unfiltered person on Twitter just did it again, y’all. ICYMI, Chrissy Teigen—model, mom, chef, amateur comedian, professional John Legend troll and semi-professional Donald Trump critic—is expecting her second child and she wants the world to know what effect this pregnancy is having on her bod. First of all, she’s relatable AF talking about how she’s gained 40 pounds, because in a world seemingly obsessed with how quickly celebs can bounce back to their pre-baby bods, we need every shred of transparency we can get. But then she hits us right in the LOLz by calling herself “buttless” and we cannot deal. See for yourself:

up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2018

“We are trying.” *Insert 40 trillion waterfall tear emojis* Teigen also schooled us all on the rules of talking baby weight with fellow preggos and we couldn’t agree more.

just a heads up that when a preggo says what they’ve gained, you can only share what you gained if it’s more. Not less. THEMS THE RULES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2018

Teigen has trolled her own lack of a booty before—like when there were rumours she got tons of plastic surgery—and, naturally, it was hilarious.

You think I’d have this ass if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

What a gift she is.

