“Please Stop Shaming the Buttless”: Chrissy Teigen Wins Twitter Again

We do not deserve her!

Chrissy Teigen funniest moments: Chrissy Teigen wears a metallic, strapless dress with sheer, flowing sleeves and smiles widely

(Photo: Rex/Shutterstock)

Our fave, most unfiltered person on Twitter just did it again, y’all. ICYMI, Chrissy Teigen—model, mom, chef, amateur comedian, professional John Legend troll and semi-professional Donald Trump critic—is expecting her second child and she wants the world to know what effect this pregnancy is having on her bod. First of all, she’s relatable AF talking about how she’s gained 40 pounds, because in a world seemingly obsessed with how quickly celebs can bounce back to their pre-baby bods, we need every shred of transparency we can get. But then she hits us right in the LOLz by calling herself “buttless” and we cannot deal. See for yourself:

“We are trying.” *Insert 40 trillion waterfall tear emojis* Teigen also schooled us all on the rules of talking baby weight with fellow preggos and we couldn’t agree more.

Teigen has trolled her own lack of a booty before—like when there were rumours she got tons of plastic surgery—and, naturally, it was hilarious.

What a gift she is.

