Every year, as the Chinese New Year approaches, my ma gives me my annual astrological reading. And I base many of the year’s decisions on it. If it’s going to be a low-luck year, I pull back on investments, take a conservative approach in my business and conserve my energy for years when my luck rises. When it does, I’ll be ready to push hard.

I get that living life by ancient mythology is not for everyone. But I believe. And I definitely believed it last year. It was the Year of the Goat/Sheep, the opposing year of my sign, the Ox, and Ma told me I had to be prepared to struggle. She also said dogs could protect me—both people born in the Year of the Dog and the actual species. In the summer she was hospitalized for several months, a major strain on our family. In the fall, we said goodbye to Marcus, my first dog, the love of my life. After Marcus passed, my shitty year stabilized. He was indeed my shield, absorbing what could have been worse.

Chinese New Year happens on the second new moon after the winter solstice; this year, it fell on Feb. 8. In the weeks leading up to it, Ma always studies the work of Chinese astrology masters and then dictates the annual profiles of all 12 signs to me. (To find your sign, click here.)

Even if your horoscope sounds daunting, it’s meant for protection and preparation. What you do in your low-luck years is almost more important than what you do when good luck is flowing, because you are building a stronger foundation for good luck when it eventually arrives. Pro tip: to get the New Year off to a good start, go to your doctor for a check-up, including blood work, and also see the dentist. Then, on February 15, say a prayer or meditate and make a charitable promise, to be fulfilled before the next Chinese New Year. May you be safe and healthy and lucky.