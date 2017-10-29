Why Was Charlie Heaton MIA at the Stranger Things 2 Premiere?

We noticed something strange at the Stranger Things 2 premiere in L.A.—only after we were done swooning over Millie Bobby Brown’s new shoulder-length bob and the playful, edgy combo of her badass black leather mini dress (designed by Raf Simons for Calvin Klein’s 205W39NYC) and her cute little white kitten heels.

Just when we were hoping to peep a little PDA from Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton—a.k.a., Nancy and Jonathan, the sweetest IRL couple to ship out of Hawkins, Indiana (that is, before Steve Harrington, bless him, managed to swing his way back into our hearts and become the sweetheart of Season 2)—it appeared that Dyer was going to walk the spooky black carpet solo.

So how did things get turned so upside down?

The Los Angeles Times and The Hollywood Reporter both report that the British actor ran into trouble last Saturday en route to the premiere. Apparently just shortly after his London flight arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport, a drug-sniffing dog detected trace amounts of cocaine in Heaton’s luggage during a random baggage search. A law enforcement official said the 23-year-old admitted to “the consumption of drugs” and was turned away from entering the U.S.

Since Heaton didn’t have a previous criminal record, TMZ reports he was allowed to return back home without further incident and avoid being arrested. But they say that’s why Heaton was “noticeably missing” from the Netflix Season 2 premiere party of Stranger Things.

It wasn’t too long ago that Heaton was on U.S. soil. He and his Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery were spotted in Miami in matching bowties at the BET Hip Hop Awards just two weeks ago.

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

Neither Heaton nor his publicist have commented about what happened, but we hope the star is OK. TMZ reports that Heaton will be allowed to enter the U.S. again—but not until he reapplies for admission.

Season 2 of the supernatural hit Netflix series is available now.

