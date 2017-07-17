These Celebs Might Love Game of Thrones Even More Than You Do

In case you don’t have a TV, WiFi connection or Twitter account, season 7 of Game of Thrones premiered on July 16 after a torturous decade-long one-year hiatus and peops were excited, to say the least. We don’t know about you, but our Instagram stories were lit with #winterishere viewing parties, and it turns out that stars *really* are just like us. Here, all the celebs who love Game of Thrones just as much—if not more—than you do and how they celebrated the return of GoT.

Zach Braff watched with Jon Snow, a.k.a. actor Kit Harrington, so he pretty much wins

Tia Mowry celebrated with a mouthwatering spread that puts every cheese board we’ve ever made to shame

Hostess with the mostest #winterishere @gameofthrones A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Josh Gad was not here for your spoilers

Twitterverse shut your mouth until 10:00 PM when I’m done watching #GameofThrones — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 17, 2017

Sarah Hyland wished her pup was a dragon

Watching last season’s @GameOfThrones and I WANT A DRAGON….. but… I guess she’ll do #babydragonsleeping pic.twitter.com/ct7R9xNEk3 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 16, 2017

GoT actress Gwendoline Christie—who plays sword-swinging badass Brienne of Tarth— was amped, proving that no one (even the show’s own stars) is immune to GoT fever

AND WHAT ABOUT TONIGHT??!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/l45nzePKBj — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) July 16, 2017

Leslie Jones basically read all of our minds

Winter came for house Frey!! Damn Arya!! That’s some gangster shit!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay might want to pull an Ed Sheeran with a GoT guest spot

I am @Ava of House DuVernay, first of my name. Sigil: black eagle on gold field. House words: No permission. What’s yours? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/v3eCAGiRaw — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 16, 2017

Josh Groban popped a squat on the throne…

…and so did Grumpy Cat (LOL)

