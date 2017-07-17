These Celebs Might Love Game of Thrones Even More Than You Do

In case you don’t have a TV, WiFi connection or Twitter account, season 7 of Game of Thrones premiered on July 16 after a torturous
decade-long one-year hiatus and peops were excited, to say the least. We don’t know about you, but our Instagram stories were lit with #winterishere viewing parties, and it turns out that stars *really* are just like us. Here, all the celebs who love Game of Thrones just as much—if not more—than you do and how they celebrated the return of GoT.
Zach Braff watched with Jon Snow, a.k.a. actor Kit Harrington, so he pretty much wins
We’re already spooning and ready for tonight. #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/kABtjQylTs
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 16, 2017
Tia Mowry celebrated with a mouthwatering spread that puts every cheese board we’ve ever made to shame
Hostess with the mostest #winterishere @gameofthrones
A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on
Josh Gad was not here for your spoilers
Twitterverse shut your mouth until 10:00 PM when I’m done watching #GameofThrones
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 17, 2017
Sarah Hyland wished her pup was a dragon
Watching last season’s @GameOfThrones and I WANT A DRAGON….. but… I guess she’ll do #babydragonsleeping pic.twitter.com/ct7R9xNEk3
— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 16, 2017
GoT actress Gwendoline Christie—who plays sword-swinging badass Brienne of Tarth— was amped, proving that no one (even the show’s own stars) is immune to GoT fever
AND WHAT ABOUT TONIGHT??!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/l45nzePKBj
— Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) July 16, 2017
Leslie Jones basically read all of our minds
Winter came for house Frey!! Damn Arya!! That’s some gangster shit!!
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay might want to pull an Ed Sheeran with a GoT guest spot
I am @Ava of House DuVernay, first of my name. Sigil: black eagle on gold field. House words: No permission. What’s yours? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/v3eCAGiRaw
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 16, 2017
Josh Groban popped a squat on the throne…
*Spoiler alert* pic.twitter.com/Fy1h7zdYIx
— josh groban (@joshgroban) July 16, 2017
…and so did Grumpy Cat (LOL)
I was King once. It was awful. #GrumpOfThrones #WinterIsHere #GameOfThones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/X3ScIllTvj
— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) July 16, 2017
