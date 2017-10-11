These Are the Worst Hollywood Reactions to the Harvey Weinstein Allegations

By now, you’re aware of the news: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Asia Argento—the latter said Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her. As recently reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker, Weinstein, who co-founded Miramax and The Weinstein Company, has been paying off women for decades to keep them quiet after allegedly assaulting them. (A full timeline of the allegations can be found here.)

While the story keeps getting more and more disturbing, many former friends and colleagues of Weinstein have publicly denounced him and expressed disgust at his alleged actions. But there are some in Hollywood that just. don’t. get. it. From Lindsay Lohan to Ben Affleck, here are stars who have responded to the reports in super disappointing ways.

Lindsay Lohan

Honestly, someone take away Lindsay Lohan’s phone. On early Wednesday morning, the 31-year-old actor posted now-deleted videos on her Instagram story defending Weinstein and saying she feels “very bad” for him right now.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said in the vid, from, you guessed it, her home in Dubai. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, Lohan, in a WTF British-esque accent, went on to say that Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, should stick with her hubby.

“I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband… He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Donna Karan

Fashion designer Donna Karan defended Weinstein on Sunday at the CinéFashion Film Awards saying that he and his wife are “wonderful people” and that women should think about how they dress if they don’t want to be sexualized.

“How do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking?” the 69-year-old said to a reporter. “Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and sexuality?”

Karan continued, “You look at everything all over the world today, how women are dressing and what they’re asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.”

The former DKNY designer has since apologized and said her comments were taken out of context, but does that even matter? Her initial reaction is super problematic and perpetuates rape culture. We’re not impressed—at all.

Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck

The 45-year-old actor shared a statement on Tuesday saying he is “saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.”

Ignoring the fact that his brother, Casey Affleck, has been accused of sexually predatory behaviour and that he himself allegedly once groped a young Hilarie Burton’s breast, the father of three went on to say the allegations around Weinstein made him “sick.”

“The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior (sic) when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

But his response wasn’t well received. On Tuesday, actor Rose McGowan—who the Times reported settled with Weinstein after “an episode in a hotel room”—said that Affleck was lying in his statement because he was aware of Weinstein’s behaviour. As reported by the Times, McGowan confirmed to the outlet she told Affleck what Weinstein did to her.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Matt Damon

On Sunday, the Wrap published a story by former New York Times reporter Sharon Waxman claiming that Matt Damon and Russel Crowe helped stop her 2004 story about Weinstein’s predatory ways from being published. Waxman, who was working at the paper at the time, wrote that the real job of Fabrizio Lombardo, the head of Miramax Italy from 2003 to 2004, “was to take care of Weinstein’s women needs, among other things.”

“After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted,” Waxman wrote.

In an interview with Deadline on Tuesday, the Weinstein-backed Good Will Hunting actor denied knowing about the producer’s behaviour, and said the call Waxman said happened “was about a one-minute phone call.”

“Harvey had called me and said, they’re writing a story about Fabrizio, who I knew from The Talented Mr. Ripley,” Damon told Deadline. “Harvey said, Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was. So I did, and that’s what I said to her. It didn’t even make the piece that she wrote.”

Also if you’re shocked that Matt Damon is a piece of shit please revisit how he treated Effie Brown. https://t.co/nONd4DHfHA — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) October 10, 2017

While Damon said he wasn’t aware of Weinstein’s abusive behaviour and “would have stopped it” if he knew, he didn’t outright denounce Weinstein, either. Damon also used the same “we need to protect our daughters and sisters” trope as Affleck without really saying a) I believe this happened and b) Weinstein is a bad guy.

“Look, even before I was famous, I didn’t abide this kind of behavior. But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night. This is the great fear for all of us,” Damon said.

“We know this stuff goes on in the world. I did five or six movies with Harvey. I never saw this. I think a lot of actors have come out and said, everybody’s saying we all knew. That’s not true. This type of predation happens behind closed doors, and out of public view. If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it.”

