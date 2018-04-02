The Rock Gets Real About His Depression: “I Was Constantly Crying”

The Rock

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, may be a super successful Hollywood actor, but he knows what it feels like to not want to get out of bed. In an interview with The Express, the 45-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star opened up about his struggle with depression that began when he was a teen. “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere,” he said. “I was crying constantly.”

A low point in Johnson’s life was when multiple injuries crushed his dream of being a pro football player, and he was let go from his league. Shortly after, his girlfriend at the time broke up with him. “That was my absolute worst time,” he told the outlet.

The actor also talked about witnessing his mother’s suicide attempt when he was 15, just months after his family was evicted from their apartment. “She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic,” he said. “I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.”

The father of two said that his mom to this day has “no recollection” of the incident whatsoever, adding, that it’s “probably best she doesn’t.” The emotional interview comes only months after Johnson shared a photo on Instagram about his mother’s suicide attempt, writing: “We always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ’em thru it, get ’em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ’em that they’re not alone. We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain’t always the case.”