Jessica Chastain, George Clooney and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

For more than twenty years, sexual harassment complaints have followed Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein. Now, the allegations are finally being addressed.

A long list of celebrities have spoken out against the film mogul after an October 5 New York Times exposé revealed years of sexual harassment accusations. Actress Ashley Judd was the first to speak out about her experience, which was followed by a wave of celebrities standing up for his victims.

The 65-year-old has admitted to abusing women, but credited his behaviour to having grown up during a time when, according to him, office practices were much different.

Following the exposé, Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company after pleas to board members were denied.

Kate Winslet

“The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace.

“I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be ‘no tolerance’ of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world.” (via Variety)

George Clooney

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with. Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior [sic]—ever.” (via The Daily Beast)

Julianne Moore

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others.

— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Meryl Streep

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.” (via Huffington Post)

Judi Dench

“Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.” (via a statement)

Jennifer Lawrence

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.” (via Variety)

Olivia Wilde

1. Let’s be clear. What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It’s appalling. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 10, 2017

2. Though I never witnessed it, I stand in solidarity with his victims, and hope their bravery sends a loud message to all abusers of power. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 10, 2017

3. The victim blaming needs to stop. As does the shaming of women who didn’t come forward earlier. They spoke, and we are here to listen. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 10, 2017

Jessica Chastain

I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

Mark Ruffalo

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Kevin Smith

He financed the first 14 years of my career – and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017

Lena Dunham

“The reason I am zeroing in on the men is that they have the least to lose and the most power to shift the narrative, and are probably not dealing with the same level of collective and personal trauma around these allegations. But here we are, days later, waiting for Mr. Weinstein’s most powerful collaborators to say something. Anything. It wouldn’t be just a gift to the women he has victimized, but a message to the women who are watching our industry closely. They need a signal that we do not approve of the abuse of power and hatred of women that is the driving force behind this kind of behaviour.” (via The New York Times)

Amber Tamblyn

Morning! Please stop holding actresses and women accountable for these silences and shaming them for not coming forward immediately. Stop. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 7, 2017

Secondly, leave Hillary Clinton out of this. She’s not responsible for the actions of every man she ever hugged or shook hands with. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 7, 2017

America Ferrera

This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward. https://t.co/9jAAZtfjJe — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) October 6, 2017

Glenn Close

“I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad.

“I’m angry, not just at him and the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also that the ‘casting couch’ phenomenon, so to speak, is still a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the awful expectation put on a woman when a powerful, egotistical, entitled bully expects sexual favors in exchange for a job. Ours is an industry in which very few actors are indispensable and women are cast in far fewer roles than men, so the stakes are higher for women and make them more vulnerable to the manipulations of a predator. I applaud the monumental courage of the women who have spoken up. I hope that their stories and the reportage that gave them their voices represents a tipping point, that more stories will be told and that change will follow.

“The changes must be both institutional and personal. Men and women, in positions of power, must create a work environment in which people, whose jobs depend on them, feel safe to report threatening and inappropriate behavior, like that reported in the Times. No one should be coerced into trading personal dignity for professional success. I feel the time is long and tragically overdue for all of us in the industry, women and men, to unite — calmly and dispassionately — and create a new culture of respect, equality and empowerment, where bullies and their enablers are no longer allowed to prosper.” (via The New York Times)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth disclosed to The New York Times that, after being hired for a role in Emma at 22-years-old, Harvey suggested they go to a bedroom for massages, “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified.” She then confided in her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted Harvey. His producer warned Gwyneth not to tell anyone else, “I thought he was going to fire me,” she said to the publication.

Angelina Jolie

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior [sic] towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.” (via The New York Times)

