Stress Tips You’ll Actually Use from Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart & More

Ever have one of those days where everything is just too damn much? Same same, and according to a recent Ipsos report, more millennials are at risk for mental health issues. Roughly 63 percent of Canadian millennials—or one in every six of us—are at high risk for mental health issues, up from 56 percent in the previous year surveyed. Why’s that? The pollsters point to piles of student debt, precarious employment situations and rocketing costs of living, among other “difficult life circumstances” (their words, not ours).

It’s National Stress Awareness Day, so we’re turning our focus to a few more creative ways to manage intense pressure. Here, some of our fave celebs share how they handle stress and anxiety in their everyday lives.

The Riverdale star told Imagista that the beach is one of the only places that can help her de-stress. "The world is overwhelming a lot of the times and I find myself to be an anxious person. I get stressed out and overwhelmed so I find it therapeutic to be at the beach," Reinhart says. "I have also been writing a lot this hiatus, I don't write scripts or books—I write a lot of poetry. I have been doing that a lot which is very encouraging, it is another artistic outlet. I also like to paint as well, but lately, I have been focusing more on writing. I journaled my entire life but I really got back into it in November and I noticed a lot of what I was writing was poetry. I started channeling my more poetic side. Maybe in a few years, I will be brave enough to publish it."

Gabrielle Union seeks out the little things that make her happy "I think spending a little bit more time being yourself and a little bit more time around things that make you happy—if that's a cupcake, it's a cupcake; if that's your friends, it's your friends; if it's your man, it's your man," Union told Elle Magazine . "Spending time around people who stress you out will age you faster than anything."

Khloé Kardashian hits the gym Kardashian has been vocal over the past few years about how much the gym has turned into her outlet for stress relief. At the end of 2015, she told Marie Claire: "The gym has taken away so much of my stress. It has helped calm me down. When I'm fidgety and I just feel like everything is closing in, I go to the gym. You're building endorphins and feeling good about yourself. It's saved me."

Demi Lovato exercises, paints and meditates This pop star has dedicated much her platform to advocate for those who struggle from mental health issues. In conversation with Huffington Post, Lovato said, "It's so important to vocalize what you're dealing with instead of internalizing it and letting it manifest into unhealthy behaviour. Exercising is another way I deal with anxiety. Painting, and writing music and expressing myself through art are other ways that I can release emotions. Meditation is another one. Whatever it is, it's important to find what works for you."

Angelina Jolie finds quiet meditation in colouring books Jolie has been through a lot in the last few years and recently. This summer she revealed that following her split with Brad Pitt she fought Bell's Palsy, a form of temporary facial paralysis, and hypertension. She admit that she often puts everyone in her family first before her health, and that can take a real toll on her. In August, she opened up to Stylist about how much she finds relief in playing with her kids: "I find meditation in sitting on the floor with the kids coloring for an hour, or going on the trampoline. You do something you love, that makes you happy, and that gives you your meditation."

Viola Davis shares her vulnerability with those closest to her In an interview with Vibe last October, Davis—who plays Annalise Keating on Shonda Rhimes's massive hit How to Get Away with Murder—said she deals with stress by owning her failures. "I own my story. I'm not interested in being perfect. That's how I deal [with stress]. I don't put on a mask. I think that the effort to put on the mask is probably more detrimental than just being able to step up and admit your vulnerability in front of people who have enough empathy for you."

Kendall Jenner listens to music she loves "My way to de-stress is either listening to music or talking to my [older] sister, Kourtney," the supermodel told Huffington Post Teen.

8. Lena Dunham exercises “I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen,” Dunham captioned a gym selfie she posted on Instagram. Dunham has been extremely open about her mental and physical health troubles, in hopes that her openness will encourage others to seek help. “[Exercise] has helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible,” Dunham wrote. “To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression… It ain’t about the ass, it’s about the brain.”

9. Jennifer Lawrence pours herself into work she loves JLaw uses her craft to de-stress—seriously. In conversation with French mag Madame Figaro, Lawrence said that, as a child, she was hyperactive and curious about everything. That all changed when she started school. “The light went out. We never knew what it was, a kind of social anxiety,” Lawrence explained. “One day, I begged my parents to take me to a casting. We went to New York, and that’s where I started acting. Just on stage, my mother saw the change that was taking place in me. She saw my anxieties disappear. She found her daughter, the one who had this light and joy before school.”

10. Emma Stone also gets comfort from work that keeps her present Stone has been uber open about her struggle with consistent panic attacks, and, like Jennifer Lawrence, her remedy is acting. Stone told The Wall Street Journal that, “there’s something about the immediacy of acting. You can’t afford to think about a million other things. You have to think about the task at hand. Acting forces me to sort of be like a Zen master: What is happening right in this moment?”

Michelle Obama listens to music, exercises and rides her bike At the beginning of her husband's presidency, Obama told Marie Claire that exercise is about so much more than to staying fit—it combats stress for her. "Exercise is really important to me—it's therapeutic," she said. "So if I'm ever feeling tense or stressed or like I'm about to have a meltdown, I'll put on my iPod and head to the gym or out on a bike ride along Lake Michigan with the girls."

