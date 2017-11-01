Stress Tips You’ll Actually Use from Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart & More

Ever have one of those days where everything is just too damn much? Same same, and according to a recent Ipsos report, more millennials are at risk for mental health issues. Roughly 63 percent of Canadian millennials—or one in every six of us—are at high risk for mental health issues, up from 56 percent in the previous year surveyed. Why’s that? The pollsters point to piles of student debt, precarious employment situations and rocketing costs of living, among other “difficult life circumstances” (their words, not ours).
It’s National Stress Awareness Day, so we’re turning our focus to a few more creative ways to manage intense pressure. Here, some of our fave celebs share how they handle stress and anxiety in their everyday lives.
Lili Reinhart journals and spends time outside
The Riverdale star told Imagista that the beach is one of the only places that can help her de-stress. “The world is overwhelming a lot of the times and I find myself to be an anxious person. I get stressed out and overwhelmed so I find it therapeutic to be at the beach,” Reinhart says. “I have also been writing a lot this hiatus, I don’t write scripts or books—I write a lot of poetry. I have been doing that a lot which is very encouraging, it is another artistic outlet. I also like to paint as well, but lately, I have been focusing more on writing. I journaled my entire life but I really got back into it in November and I noticed a lot of what I was writing was poetry. I started channeling my more poetic side. Maybe in a few years, I will be brave enough to publish it.”
