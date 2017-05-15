Prom is a rite of passage for most North American teens, and while we love an overly dramatic Promposal, nothing beats a celebrity cameo. There’s a special place in our hearts for celebs who make time to show their fans some love IRL—it’s a humbling reminder that they were once mere mortals, struggling to keep their corsages intact and stressing about what colour shoes goes best with pastel blue *just like us*. From Canadian heartthrob Drake— who just crashed his cousin’s Memphis prom—to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner as Emma Stone’s prom date replacement, here are 10 of our fave celebs at prom.

(Source: instagram.com/thechainsmokers) The Chainsmokers The Chainsmokers jumped into stardom with their hit 2014 hit song “#Selfie”, and most recently “Closer”. The EDM pop group, fronted by Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, surprised Huntley High School in Chicago with a 10-minute performance.

