The 5 Wildest Moments from Coachella (That Weren’t About Queen Bey)

If you’re anything like us, you spent the weekend barricaded at home while winter 2.0 blanketed Canada in yet another wave of ice, snow and sleet. However, there was an upside to #IceStorm ’18—it gave us an excuse to live vicariously through those lucky flower crown-adorned Californians who were singing and dancing their weekend away at Beychella, ahem, Coachella.

To say weekend one of Coachella was epic would be a *massive* understatement—after all, we’re still trying to act like functional human beings after Queen Bey SLAYED with the performance of the decade. But we must also pay homage to everything else that happened last weekend because between kissing, fighting and twerking, our fave celebs did not let us down. So behold, our five fave moments from Beychella—apart from Queen B, of course.

Cardi B’s twerking

In the past month, Cardi B has released her first album, Invasion of Privacy, debuted her baby bump during a fire performance on SNL, and co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Girl is absolutely killing the pregnancy game, and why shouldn’t she? But the record-shattering artist blew our minds yet again with her dance moves on Sunday night. During her performance of “She Bad” ft. YG, the rapper–who wore a custom outfit inspired by ’90s icons TLC– twerked on-stage, and the internet collectively lost their minds. After showing off her risqué moves, our fave outspoken rapper exclaimed, “That’s how I got pregnant!”

cardi b twerking during her coachella set whilst pregnant is my new favourite thing x pic.twitter.com/KLqtyh4O81 — callum (@calIumjordan) April 16, 2018

Mason “Yodel Kid” Ramsey hit the stage

If you’re not sure what the heck we are talking about, please watch this video of Mason “Yodelling Kid” Ramsey yodelling his heart out in a Walmart in Illinois. The vid instantly went viral, and only a few weeks later, the 11-year-old made it to Coachella stage thanks to Chicago electronic DJ Whethan, who invited Ramsey on stage during his own performance. Decked out in a cowboy hat and a red bowtie, the talented yodeller was a *major* hit. He even scored a selfie with Justin Bieber after the performance! Ahh, the internet.

Justin Bieber straight-up punched a guy in the face

In other Bieber news, the pop singer reportedly punched a man at a Coachella party on Saturday. According to TMZ, the Canadian pop icon went “ballistic” when the man began choking a woman who he thought was his ex-girlfriend. After several failed attempts to get the man to release his grip, Bieber jumped into hero mode and hit the disturbed man in the face before pushing him against a wall, allowing the the woman to escape.

The Weeknd was… busy

The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, delivered an emotional performance on Saturday with two new songs, Call Out My Name and Privilege. The singer was teary-eyed as he belted out the ballads, both rumoured to be about his most recent ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. However, his performance wasn’t the only thing keeping the Canadian rapper busy. People went bonkers when the he was spotted kissing a Bella Hadid lookalike during a Coachella after-party. Sadly, that ex-girlfriend swiftly shut down the rumour under E! News‘ Instagram post, simply writing, “It wasn’t me.”

– Shaggy A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Apr 16, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

And THEN, the next day, the rapper was spotted getting cozy with model and DJ Chantel Jeffries in a VIP section of the festival. So… we don’t know what to think.

Are Iggy Azalea and Tyga a thing, or…?

Speaking of surprising Coachella couples, what’s the deal with Iggy Azalea and Tyga? According to Us Weekly, the two rappers were spotted holding hands as they arrived at the TAO x Revolve Desert Nights party on Friday, and were reportedly chatting up a storm in the VIP section of the event. They were also spotted together during day two and three of the musical event—on Sunday, Azalea posted an IG pic of her luxurious ride, but eagle-eyed fans were more interested in the small detail in the background (see anyone familiar on the screen behind her?).