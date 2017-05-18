Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17 and that means we can sit back and enjoy more than a week of impossibly swish French Riviera moments like boat arrivals (because if there’s one thing more bougie than arriving in a limo, it’s showing up in a damn boat), only-at-Cannes red carpet fashion (see: Bella Hadid’s daring Alexander Vauthier dress) and, of course, a diverse line-up of international films. But let’s keep it real: there’s so much more to the Cannes than press shots at the step-and-repeat and movie premieres—like the epic parties, for one.

We are living for these behind-the-scenes Instagram shots from celebs at Cannes like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Deepika Padukone. I mean, if we can’t be there ourselves, we might as well pretend.

(Source: instagram.com/bellahadid) Day 1 Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski

