All the Freakin’ Sweetest Celebrity Weddings of 2017, like Kate Upton’s Tuscan Nuptials

Celebrity love isn’t always everlasting love, sadly, but that doesn’t mean we can’t raise a glass of champagne cheap prosecco every time a couple of our famous friends walk down the aisle. And while we love a low-key secret wedding, we are equally here for a lavish ceremony, mkay? From Gucci Mane’s extravagant Miami nuptials to Samira Wiley’s charming Palm Springs affair, these are all the celebrity weddings 2017.
Model Upton and baseball player Verlander made it official on November 4 in the most stun-ning Italian ceremony. Upton was perfection wearing a white lace gown and carrying a rustic-looking bouquet, while her new huz was dapper in a three-piece tux. What kind of bubbly do you think they had flowing at the party, Veuve or Moët?