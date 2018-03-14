Claire Foy, a.k.a. the Queen, Was Paid Less than Her On-screen Husband on The Crown

Disclaimer: major Hollywood stars and women in entertainment already make an exorbitant amount of money. We know this. We’re jealous of this. But like every other industry—handsomely compensated or not—even women in film or beyond are still paid much less than their male counterparts. According to Statistics Canada, the stats up north are pretty dismal too: women earn less than men in every single field. In fact, a report published in June 2017 indicates that women earn $0.87 for every dollar earned by men, while in the U.S., a similar 2016 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has the discrepancy at around $0.82 to the dollar.

While the disparity is around $0.80 to the dollar in Hollywood, women have been reported to make as little as $0.30 to the dollar on average compared to their male counterparts on some projects. What the literal f, yes?

Here, we keep tabs on the biggest celebrity wage gaps where women are paid shockingly less than their male colleagues in comparable positions—and the times our favourite ladies have spoken out about it.

(Photo: Getty Images) Claire Foy Speaking at the INTV conference in Jerusalem on March 13, executive producers of the Netflix series The Crown admitted to audiences that Claire Foy, a.k.a. Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than her male co-star, Matt Smith, who played her on-screen husband during the show’s first two seasons. Did you just spit out your tea? Same here. Turns out even the woman who portrays the Queen of England can’t get an equal piece of the banoffee pie. TV brass said the reason for the pay disparity was that Smith came to the show an already established actor—most well-known for his time portraying the titular role on BBC’s Doctor Who from 2010 to 2013—while Foy was a relative unknown. They didn’t, however, explain why her salary was seemingly not renegotiated despite the show’s enormous success. Suzanne Mackie, creative director of Left Bank Pictures (which produced The Crown) also said at the conference that “going forward, no one gets paid more than the queen.” That’s really nice for Olivia Colman, who will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Season 3, but how does that benefit Foy, the actor who laid the groundwork for Colman on the series, collecting much critical acclaim, a Golden Globe win and a few Globe and Emmy noms for the role along the way? (Notably, her male co-star, despite taking home more cheddar for his work, earned none.)

