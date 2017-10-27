Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Pals Again! Plus, 10 More Celeb Exes Who Are Still Friends

Can you be pals with your ex-boo? Most people might say “absolutely not,” but not Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber! And thank goodness, because our hearts couldn’t handle any more feuding between these two. The exes have reportedly chilled a few times since Gomez underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, and we’re hundo p it’s well within the friend zone because she’s happily dating Toronto’s very own Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd).

But they’re not the only stars giving friendship a go. From Hilary Duff’s inspiring co-parentship and Emma Stone’s show of support for Andrew Garfield to Demi Lovato shipping Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as hard as we are, 2017 is giving us a true lesson in post-relationship-mortem maturity. We rounded up all the couples who are making it work.

(Photo: Getty Images) Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber TBH, did not think these two would ever be amicable. But according to Us Weekly, Gomez and Bieber started hanging again after Gomez had a kidney transplant this past summer. A source said that the singers kept seeing each other at church, where “they realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’re grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.” If they can do it, anyone can.

