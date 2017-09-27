Jon Snow a.k.a. Kit Harrington Proposed! + 9 More Brand Spankin’ New Celeb Engagements

We can’t wait to see these celebs walk down the aisle *ring emoji*

While wedding season is only a few months long, engagement season is 4ever, and we can’t get enough of these adorable proposals from our fave famouses. Here’s hoping none of these duos opt for secret nuptials, because we’re dying to know all the deets.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

These former Game of Thrones co-stars and longtime loves announced their engagement in the most old school—and positively charming—way possible: through a modest notice in the newspaper. Awwwwww! 

