Jon Snow a.k.a. Kit Harrington Proposed! + 9 More Brand Spankin’ New Celeb Engagements

Luckett was an OG member of Destiny’s Child, but now you’ll find her working on her solo singing career and soon, playing Dionne Warwick in the biopic about the famed singer’s life. She’ll need to take a break from all of that, though, because gal’s got a wedding to plan! Luckett’s hubby-to-be, entrepreneur Tommicus Walker, dropped to one knee with (giant) ring in hand surrounded by their closest friends and fam.