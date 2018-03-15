Gigi and Zayn Broke Up and We Are Beside Ourselves

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

This extremely good-looking couple started dating back in November 2015 and have been sharing their love for each other on their respective Instagrams ever since. For such a high-profile pair, their relationship was surprisingly low-key and, unlike so many other super famous partners, they were relatively immune to the celebrity breakup rumour mill. So it came as a surprise to many when they announced they were splitting on March 13, sharing the sweetest messages about each other on Twitter along with the news of their breakup. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik wrote on Twitter. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.”

Hadid echoed her ex’s feelings, writing on Twitter: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

Pass the tissues, amiright?