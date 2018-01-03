Drake’s Inevitable Telecom Commercial and Nine More V. Likely 2018 Celeb Predictions

It’s fair to say 2017 was NOT a stellar year for our fave celebs. We seemed to be consistently blindsided by heartbreaking celebrity splits (see: Chris Pratt and Anna Farris) or bombarded by endless Kardashian/Jenner tone-deaf behaviour, and don’t get us started on the emotional roller coaster we’re still riding post-Jelena reunion. So, in an effort to brace for 2018’s wave of change (and inevitable bad celeb news), we’ve created a “most likely” celebrity class list to soften the blow.

While we’re not claiming to have psychic abilities, we *do* have some Instagram-fuelled hunches as to what this new year will bring. And you know what? The year’s already off to a p. positive start in the celeb world—Jessica Alba has birthed the cutest baby boy, Paris Hilton is officially engaged and hundreds of Hollywood’s most powerful women have started an initiative to fight workplace harassment in all industries.

Click through our list of what Drake, Bieber and the rest of our fave stars are most likely going to get up to in 2018 because the more you know, the better.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: instagram/champagnepapi) Most likely to land a commercial for a telecom service provider: Drake Two words: “Hotline Bling.” OK, so maybe this one’s just wishful thinking, but HOW has this not happened yet? Bieber repped T-Mobile, and AT&T has Mark Wahlberg, so who’s to say Drizzy isn’t in for a little action?

Related:

We’re Calling It, These Five Fashion Trends Will Be *Everywhere* In 2018

America Ferrera & More Celebs With Babes on the Way in 2018

Your 2018 Hair Inspo, Courtesy of 2017’s Best Celebrity Hair Transformations