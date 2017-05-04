Lila Grace Moss Hack

Famous folks: Kate Moss and Dazed and Confused co-founder Jefferson Hack.

Claim to fame: At just 14, Kate’s sweet teen daughter just debuted her first crack at modelling as the face of the Braid Bar—incidentally the same age her mum was when she was first scouted. The mom and daughter duo also graced the cover of Vogue Italia last year.

Insta fix: Her Instagram is private, thankyouverymuch.

Why we heart her: She’s obviously a beauty but its the age-appropriate braces peeking through her grin that makes us cheer.