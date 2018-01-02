Paris Hilton Just Got Engaged—and Her Ring Is Extra

Paris Hilton is an engaged woman and her man proposed with a ring that literally makes my dainty finger hurt just looking at it. Hilton’s boyfriend of two years, actor Chris Zylka, 32, popped the question during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado over New Year’s weekend. Hilton, 36, shared the happy news on her Instagram page on January 2 and the caption is a gift to the internet.

“I said Yas!” Hilton wrote—below a seven-photo Instagram post that captured the moment from every angle, naturally. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!”

This is Hilton’s third engagement. The heiress and beauty entrepreneur previously received proposals from Paris Latsis, a Greek shipping heir, and model Jason Shaw, but didn’t seal the deal with either of those former flames.

And before you Google “whomst is Chris Zylka,” here’s the scoop. Hilton’s beau is an actor, starring most notably on HBO’s acclaimed series, The Leftovers. According to People, the pair met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t start dating until 2015. Zylka reportedly modelled Hilton’s pear-shaped rock (which, like, is the size of an actual small pear) after his new fiancé’s mom’s wedding bling. The new accessory also reportedly cost a casual $2 million, nbd. Hilton told People, “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Now, are you wearing your sunnies? ‘Cause you’re about to go blind from looking at this extremely subtle, not at all extra, engagement ring:



And while sporting a rock that ginormous—or being serially engaged—might not be everyone’s taste, Hilton is just doing what makes her happy and in the words of the socialite herself… that’s hot.

I’m engaged That’s hot!!! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

