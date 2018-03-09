Does Emma Watson Have a New Beau?!

Days after the debacle over her temporary tattoo typo, Emma Watson is reportedly officially dating Glee actor Chord Overstreet. (Let’s hope she isn’t getting his name inked any time soon.)

As reported by Page Six, things have heated up between the two young thangs, who were seen leaving Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after-party together on March 4. “It’s crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other,” a source told Page Six. “Emma wants to keep things quiet and private.”

While the pair were photographed together looking cozy at a concert back in February, a second source told the outlet that 27-year-old Watson isn’t romantically involved with 29-year-old Overstreet. “They are friendly, but are not in a relationship,” the source said. This recent shot seems to prove otherwise though…

The Beauty and the Beast star is notoriously quiet about her personal life. She was last romantically linked to tech manager William “Mack” Knight, but the two apparently went their own ways in early 2017. Speaking to Vanity Fair in February last year, Watson explained why she doesn’t talk publicly about dating.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home,” she said. “You can’t have it both ways.”

The proud feminist and social justice advocate went on to explain that “in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus.”

“I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act,” she said.

