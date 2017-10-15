You Have to See These Epic Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes

When Halloween rolls around, the stars come out to play! Over the years, many of Hollywood’s most loved-up duos approach the annual holiday as a team and have stepped out in some iconic couple costumes.

Everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to the now-separated Fergie and Josh Duhamel have proved that Halloween is more fun with your number one by your side.

Here are some of the cutest celebrity couple costumes of all time.

1 of 6 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: instagram.com/gisele) Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Previous 1. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

2. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West What a catch! Kim Kardashian made one glamorous mermaid in 2012, with her husband Kanye playing the role of a dapper ship captain.

3. Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart A year before their split in 2016, Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart were the ultimate seductive skeletons.

4. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mitka Lovebirds Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita looked super cute as Batman and Robin. They posed together for an Instagram picture in 2013 and Jesse captioned the photo, “Batman married Robin!” Aw!

5. Fergie and Josh Duhamel In 2013, the recently separated Josh and Fergie dressed up in matching Day of the Dead-themed costumes.

6. Bill and Giuliana Rancic Paging Dr. Rancic! Giuliana showed off her new “trendy butt implants” on Halloween in 2014. Next

Related:

Best Shops for Halloween Costumes Across Canada

8 of the Baddest Boss Lady Halloween Costumes You Need to Try This Year

Nine DIY Halloween Costumes on the Cheap