All the Celebs Couples That Have Broken up (and Broken Our Hearts) in 2017

Hi there. Are you sitting down? I’m sorry to be the one to tell you this, but yet another surprising celeb breakup just happened and it’s making us v. sad. This time, it’s one of those super cool, under-the-radar, artsy couples that’s called it quits and it proves that no high-profile romance is safe. Actor Robert Pattison and musician FKA Twigs have reportedly broken up, according to The Sun.

This comes a few weeks after the news that Rachel Bilson and her Canadian cutie husband Hayden Christensen. And not long before that, we learned that Fergie and Josh Duhamel had broken up (a.k.a. a dropkick to the heart if we ever felt one). So if you’re muttering “what the actual literal hell” under your breath RN, you’re not alone. Considering we never thought we’d again believe in love after the great Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split of 2015, only to find solace in romances like that of Fergie Ferg and her man, our O.C. fave and her low-key Canuck love, and our Twilight boo and his artistic AF love, these celeb splits are cutting particularly deep. Here, all the celeb breakups of the year that prove that love is unequivocally, inarguably deceased.

1 of 7 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Robert Pattison and FKA Twigs According to The Sun, the couple of three years has officially thrown in the towel. The newspaper reports that it was Robert who called off the pair's engagement, although neither he or FKA Twigs (née Tahliah Barnett) has commented.

Previous 1. Robert Pattison and FKA Twigs According to The Sun , the couple of three years has officially thrown in the towel. The newspaper reports that it was Robert who called off the pair's engagement, although neither he or FKA Twigs (née Tahliah Barnett) has commented.

2. Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen reports Us Weekly that this longtime couple has split for good. The sad news comes after nearly ten years, one broken engagement (and reconciliation) in 2010, and a three-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, together. Suffice it to say, we’re heartbroken.

3. Josh Duhamel and Fergie After eight years of marriage and one child (4-year-old Axl), Fergie and Josh Duhamel separated in early 2017, news they shared in a statement with People. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the statement reads. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Not Fergalicious, too! Is nothing sacred?

4. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Is there such a thing as an eight-year itch?! Another couple we thought was in it for the long haul, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, broke up in August after being married for eight years and we’re still not over it. They shared the news with fans on Facebook in a joint statement that read: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” Us too, guys.

5. Christine Taylor Looking at a picture of these two together is like a dagger through the heart, yes? When Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split up earlier this year after 17 YEARS OF MARRIAGE, we were devastated. And still are. The end.

6. Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch We were so happy for Amy Schumer when she found love with relative normie (but super cutie), Ben Hanisch. We clutched our hearts when she told Marie Claire that he was basically her first real boyfriend. So when they split up in May of this year, suffice it to say we took it hard. We’re still rooting for you, Amy.

7. Jenny Slate and Chris Evans It’s hard to write about this without tearing up, TBH. We loved this seemingly mismatched (she’s the stunning indie comic beauty, he’s the all-American superhero beefcake) yet utterly perfect couple from the get-go. They met on the set of the show Gifted in 2016 and dated for less than a year before splitting up in February 2017. And although they weren’t together very long, their connection was obviously intense—after their breakup, Slate told Vulture: “We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever.” Pass the tissues please. Next

Related:

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Finally Confirm Their Luv, Plus More Fresh Celeb Couples

Kate Mara Just Had a Secret Wedding! + 20 More Celebs Who Got Hitched on the Sly

21 Celebrity Couples Who Met on the Job