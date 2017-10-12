All the Celebs Couples That Have Broken up (and Broken Our Hearts) in 2017

Hi there. Are you sitting down? I’m sorry to be the one to tell you this, but yet another surprising celeb breakup just happened and it’s making us v. sad. This time, it’s one of those super cool, under-the-radar, artsy couples that’s called it quits and it proves that no high-profile romance is safe. Actor Robert Pattison and musician FKA Twigs have reportedly broken up, according to The Sun.
This comes a few weeks after the news that Rachel Bilson and her Canadian cutie husband Hayden Christensen. And not long before that, we learned that Fergie and Josh Duhamel had broken up (a.k.a. a dropkick to the heart if we ever felt one). So if you’re muttering “what the actual literal hell” under your breath RN, you’re not alone. Considering we never thought we’d again believe in love after the great Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split of 2015, only to find solace in romances like that of Fergie Ferg and her man, our O.C. fave and her low-key Canuck love, and our Twilight boo and his artistic AF love, these celeb splits are cutting particularly deep. Here, all the celeb breakups of the year that prove that love is unequivocally, inarguably deceased.
1 of 7
Robert Pattison and FKA Twigs
According to The Sun, the couple of three years has officially thrown in the towel. The newspaper reports that it was Robert who called off the pair's engagement, although neither he or FKA Twigs (née Tahliah Barnett) has commented.
Related:
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Finally Confirm Their Luv, Plus More Fresh Celeb Couples
Kate Mara Just Had a Secret Wedding! + 20 More Celebs Who Got Hitched on the Sly
21 Celebrity Couples Who Met on the Job
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.