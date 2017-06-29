Meet Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Son Plus More New Celebrity Babies of 2017

From One Direction’s Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s new son to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s bundle of joy, here are all the newest, cutest celebrity offspring

0

1 of 10

Previous
Next
(Photo: instagram.com/rosiehw)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jack Oscar Statham

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and partner actor Jason Statham welcomed their first child together on June 24th. How cute is his tiny hand?!

Previous
Next

Related:
All of Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s Cutest Instagram Moments
Congrats Amanda Seyfried! + 16 More Secret Celeb Weddings
Diane Kruger, Kate Hudson and More Celebs With Fresh New Romances
First Beyoncé, Now Amal: These Pregnant Celebs Are Giving Us Life

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources