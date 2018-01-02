Jessica Alba’s New Son Is Seriously Adorable

Jessica Alba and her hubby Cash Warren had the happiest New Year! The longtime couple—who got hitched in 2008 but have been together since 2004—welcomed their third child on New Year’s Eve and oh brother, is he freakin’ cute. Baby boy Hayes Alba Warren was born on December 31 and the little guy is the first son for the couple who share two daughters, Honor Marie, nine, and Haven Garner, six.

Alba shared the happy news on her Instagram along with the sweetest pic of the new babe. “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5,” the actress and wellness mogul wrote. Major congrats to the new family of five!

Related:

America Ferrera & More Celebs With Babes on the Way in 2018

From Alexis to Gunner, Here Are All the Cutest Celebrity Babies of 2017

All the Freakin’ Sweetest Celebrity Weddings of 2017