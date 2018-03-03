Casey Affleck Will Not Present the Oscar for Best Actress—Two Women Will

The Academy has just confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will be replacing Casey Affleck at this year’s awards

  0
Casey Affleck Oscars 2018: This photo is of Casey Affleck at the 2017 Oscar Awards accepting the Oscar for best actor

(Photo: Getty)

Less than one year before the numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations against major Hollywood names, including Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey, made headlines—and turned red carpets into protest grounds—The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences awarded Casey Affleck the 2017 best actor Oscar.

ICYMI, Affleck was the nominated for Manchester by the Sea, but in the lead up to the Oscars, attention turned to Affleck’s history of alleged sexual harassment. In 2010, Amanda White and Magdelena Gorka, who worked on Affleck’s mockumentary I’m Still Here, filed separate complaints accusing Affleck of routine sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The details in the legal complaints (which can be read here and here) include instances of Affleck, who was married at the time, trying to coerce White to stay in his bedroom, and Gorka waking up to find Affleck sleeping in her bed in his underwear. When the women rejected Affleck’s advances, he allegedly responded with rage.

Both women sued Affleck, and settled for an undisclosed amount out of court. However, Affleck maintains his innocence, and told Variety“People say whatever they want. Sometimes it doesn’t matter how you respond… I guess people think if you’re well-known, it’s perfectly fine to say anything you want. I don’t know why that is. But it shouldn’t be because everybody has families and lives.”

Affleck’s prescence at the 2017 Oscars caused some controversy—but nowhere near the widespread backlash against celebs, such as James Franco, facing similar allegations this award season. In fact, while 2017 audiences largely applauded Affleck’s Golden Globe and subsequent Oscar win for Manchester by the Sea, it was presenter Brie Larson, a vocal advocate for victims of sexual abuse, who really brought attention to the inappropriateness of giving this man an award. Larson, who swept numerous best actress categories the year before for Room, did not offer Affleck the customary hug and kiss when he arrived on stage to receive his Golden Globe and she did not applaud when he won the Oscar.

But one year later and Hollywood is not the same. Actors and advocates are joining together to say Time’s Up for people accused of sexual assault, but for weeks the big question still remained: would this force The Academy to reconsider Affleck’s role in the upcoming Oscars? According to tradition, the winner of best actor from 2017 would present this year’s Oscar for best actress, and vice versa (hence why Larson was tasked with presenting to Affleck last year). So to be excessively clear: in the year of Time’s Up and #MeToo, a male celebrity accused of sexual harassment would be presenting the industry’s highest honour for female actors.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Finally, just a day before the show, our question has been answerd. On March 3, news broke that Affleck, who has been notably absent from this year’s award season, will not be attending this year’s Academy Awards ceremony and has withdrawn from presenting the Best Actress Oscar. Instead, actors Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will be giving out the award in his place. This information was confirmed to Variety by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday.

Related:

The Casey Affleck Abuse Allegations: What You Need To Know
More Models Come Forward With Stories of Sexual Misconduct By Photographer Bruce Weber
Alison Brie Says “Not Everything” Reported About James Franco Is True

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources