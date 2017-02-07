James Corden hosting the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards means two things. First, the avid music fan is guaranteed to fanboy over Rihanna and Co. during his opening monologue, and secondly, a Carpool Karaoke segment is a given.
Who will join The Late Late Show host in the passenger seat? Katy Perry seems like she’d be good company on a road trip, as does Kelly Clarkson. Maybe Willie Nelson? Barbara Streisand? Chance the Rapper?
Maybe James will use his hosting duties to kickstart the next chapter of the viral sensation—Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke. The new format will see a rotating host with singers like Ariana Grande and John Legend being paired with actors and comedians (think Will Smith and Seth MacFarlane).
In advance of Sunday’s show, we’re looking back at some of this year’s nominees best moments in the infamous car.
Adele (5 nominations)
The 10-time GRAMMY-winner invited James to cruise around her turf in London. It was during a spin around Kensington Gardens (Hey Prince William and Kate!) that the “Hello” singer showed off her range by singing some of her own sons and the Spice Girls “Wannabe” before spitting some rhymes from Nicki Minaj’s “Monster.”
Bruno Mars (1 nomination)
The late night host called driving around with the Album of the Year contender—for his work on Adele’s 25—one of best Carpool Karaokes to date, and judging by how much fun James had with Bruno in the passenger seat, it’s no wonder he didn’t want the “Uptown Funk” to end.
Sia (3 nominations)
The undercover Australian star performed hits like “Chandelier,” “Alive” and “Diamonds,” the track she penned for Rihanna, in between talking about aliens and showing off her ability to balance a dozen eggs on her hands. So, just your average drive around LA.
Justin Bieber (4 nominations)
Stratford’s son is the reigning king of Carpool Karaoke, having appeared in the series a record three times. Last year, after picking up his first career GRAMMY, the “Sorry” singer kept James Corden company on his ride back to work following the ceremony.
Chris Martin (1 nomination)
The Coldplay frontman left his bandmates behind to explore the streets of Hollywood with his fellow Englishman. The duo harmonized perfectly to tracks like “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Yellow” and “Hymn for the Weekend.” The father of two also showed off his impressive Mick Jagger impression.
Watch the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday Feb. 12 at 8 pm ET on City and keep up with the conversation using #cityGRAMMYs #GRAMMYs.
Related:
5 Reasons Lady Gaga is Carpool Karaoke’s Best Guest Yet
J.Lo Proves You Can Look Fierce Doing Carpool Karaoke
Whoa: GRAMMY Awards 2017 Nomination Surprises and Snubs
Here’s the Full List of 2017 GRAMMY Nominees
All the Looks From the 2016 GRAMMYs Red Carpet
Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App
Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.