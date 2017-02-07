James Corden hosting the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards means two things. First, the avid music fan is guaranteed to fanboy over Rihanna and Co. during his opening monologue, and secondly, a Carpool Karaoke segment is a given.

Who will join The Late Late Show host in the passenger seat? Katy Perry seems like she’d be good company on a road trip, as does Kelly Clarkson. Maybe Willie Nelson? Barbara Streisand? Chance the Rapper?

Maybe James will use his hosting duties to kickstart the next chapter of the viral sensation—Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke. The new format will see a rotating host with singers like Ariana Grande and John Legend being paired with actors and comedians (think Will Smith and Seth MacFarlane).

In advance of Sunday’s show, we’re looking back at some of this year’s nominees best moments in the infamous car.

Adele (5 nominations)

The 10-time GRAMMY-winner invited James to cruise around her turf in London. It was during a spin around Kensington Gardens (Hey Prince William and Kate!) that the “Hello” singer showed off her range by singing some of her own sons and the Spice Girls “Wannabe” before spitting some rhymes from Nicki Minaj’s “Monster.”