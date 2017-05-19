Harry Styles on Carpool Karaoke Is Life + More of Our Fave Moments

Harry Styles made us LOL with his recent appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Here’s all the other times we loved the series

Harry Styles in a dark suit, waving, on the set of the Late Late Show with James Corden

(Photo: Getty)

If you weren’t already in love with Harry Styles, wait until you watch him belt new, emotional, and dare we say *mature* songs off his self-titled solo album in a moving vehicle. To cap off his week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden wrapped up on Thursday, the 23-year-old British pop star joined the host for a round of Carpool Karaoke—and it was magical. Just watch for yourself.

Obsessed now? Between laughing up a storm, talking fashion and a romantic Titanic reenactment, Styles made us want to carpool with him every day. To celebrate the wonderfully hilarious series—and all the stars on it—here are five more of our favourite Carpool Karaoke moments.

When Justin Bieber sang classic hit “Baby” and finished a Rubik’s Cube

When Michelle Obama gave a tour of the White House grounds and sang with Missy Elliott

When Adele drove around London and talked about the Spice Girls

When One Direction (sans Zayn) belted our fave 1D tunes

When Selena Gomez rode a roller coaster and surprised fans at McDonald’s

