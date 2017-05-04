Cara Delevingne’s shaved head triggered more than just a frenzy on social media, it’s fuelled the model’s desire to change society’s definition of beauty.

Taking to Instagram, the model wrote, “It’s exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us.”

Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful? A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 3, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

The 24-year-old supermodel-turned-actress, who shaved off her blond locks for her role in the upcoming drama Life in a Year, defended her bald head and encouraged fans to embrace their own idea of beauty. “Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the makeup, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?” she told her 39.8 million followers.

In another post, Cara captioned a photo of herself owning the red carpet at Monday’s Met Gala in Chanel with more inspiring words of wisdom. “The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become,” she wrote. “Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It is limitless.”

The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It is limitless. A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 3, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

This isn’t the first time that the Suicide Squad star has opened up about her struggle with self-acceptance while working in an industry that believes in fairly unattainable beauty standards. Cara famously quit modelling in 2015, telling the UK news outlet The Times that working in the fashion world made her “feel a bit hollow.” The London native even penned a thoughtful essay for Motto in 2016, explaining how she no longer needs other people’s approval to be happy in both her professional and personal life. “No matter how many people like you and your work, it doesn’t matter if you don’t like yourself,” wrote the model.

Related:

“I Needed to Change”: Miley Cyrus Gets Real About Drugs & Liam

What Was Vogue India Thinking With Its 10th Anniversary Cover?!

10 Cooler-Than-You Celeb Kids Who Are Making It as Models