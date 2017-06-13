10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Have Canadian Roots

What do Matthew Perry, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Madonna have in common? Aside from being the #squad we didn’t know we needed, these three celebs are just a few of Hollywood’s elite that hail from “our home and native land.” We all know that Canada gifted the world with stars like Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain and her royal highness Celine Dion, but there are many more starlets who have once called Canada home, or can trace their lineage back to the land of maple syrup and ketchup chips.

Here are all the Canadian celebrities you didn’t know about:

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Lady Gaga Mother Monster is a proud Italian American but thanks to her mom Cynthia, who is half Italian and half French Canadian, she has roots in the Great White North. I mean, it makes sense. She did pen a song called “Eh Eh.”

Related:

Justin Bieber Can Do No Wrong in My Eyes: a Confession

The Canadian Tuxedo *Is* Chic & these Stars Are Here to Prove It

Our Ultimate List of the Best Canadian Beauty Brands



This post is part of The Canada Project, a representative survey of Canadians from across the country. You can find out more right here.