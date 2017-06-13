10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Have Canadian Roots

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
What do Matthew Perry, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Madonna have in common? Aside from being the #squad we didn’t know we needed, these three celebs are just a few of Hollywood’s elite that hail from “our home and native land.” We all know that Canada gifted the world with stars like Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain and her royal highness Celine Dion, but there are many more starlets who have once called Canada home, or can trace their lineage back to the land of maple syrup and ketchup chips.
Here are all the Canadian celebrities you didn’t know about:
Mother Monster is a proud Italian American but thanks to her mom Cynthia, who is half Italian and half French Canadian, she has roots in the Great White North. I mean, it makes sense. She did pen a song called “Eh Eh.”