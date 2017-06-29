Happy Birthday Camila Mendes! 11 of Her Best Riverdale Instagrams

The American actor turns the big 2-3 today!

  0
Riverdale actor Camila Mendes posing in black top and striped pants

(Photo: Rex)

It’s our fave girl’s birthday! Camila Mendes, a.k.a Veronica Lodge from the hit series Riverdale turns 23 on June 29. It’s no secret that the cast of Riverdale are BFFs on-and-off set, as the crew is known to document their behind-the-scenes moments together. Mendes loves snapping her co-stars, too, so to celebrate her special day, there’s 11 of her best Riverdale pics from her Instagram account.

Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Mendes like to ride in style

need a ride?

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

We spy Jughead, Archie, Josie and Cheryl…

pretty little nuggets

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

These two are literally too adorable

@benjoarwas #thatsmypolaroid

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Oh hello Cole Sprouse!

Sexy Waldo starring @colesprouse “A great place to hide away from them all”

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

The cutest bunch!

we’re a pretty cute bunch

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Just a casual hang at Pop’s diner

Seriously, can we get invited on group getaways?

muchachos guapos!!!!!!

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Is there a cooler crew?!

each sold separately, batteries not included (@colesprouse )

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Are you a Betty or Veronica?

tonight B & V are forged forever tune in to #Riverdale at 9/8c on the CW

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

We love a good KJ Apa snap

pretty awesome season finale coming your way #riverdale

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Happy Birthday, girl

behind every great dingus is an even greater dangus ( @lilireinhart)

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

