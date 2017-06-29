Happy Birthday Camila Mendes! 11 of Her Best Riverdale Instagrams

It’s our fave girl’s birthday! Camila Mendes, a.k.a Veronica Lodge from the hit series Riverdale turns 23 on June 29. It’s no secret that the cast of Riverdale are BFFs on-and-off set, as the crew is known to document their behind-the-scenes moments together. Mendes loves snapping her co-stars, too, so to celebrate her special day, there’s 11 of her best Riverdale pics from her Instagram account.
Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Mendes like to ride in style
We spy Jughead, Archie, Josie and Cheryl…
A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on
These two are literally too adorable
Oh hello Cole Sprouse!
Sexy Waldo starring @colesprouse “A great place to hide away from them all”
A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on
The cutest bunch!
Just a casual hang at Pop’s diner
catch us on Late Night with Seth Meyers this Thursday oh yeah and maybe watch our series premiere too #2days #riverdale
A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on
Seriously, can we get invited on group getaways?
Is there a cooler crew?!
each sold separately, batteries not included (@colesprouse )
A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on
Are you a Betty or Veronica?
We love a good KJ Apa snap
pretty awesome season finale coming your way #riverdale
A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on
Happy Birthday, girl
Related:
11 Times the Riverdale Cast Was #friendshipgoals
Happy Birthday KJ Apa! 11 Times the Riverdale Star Was the Cutest
Cole Sprouse’s BTS Riverdale Pics Will Make You Love Him More
Riverdale: Meet the 2.0 Versions of Archie, Betty, Veronica & Jughead
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.