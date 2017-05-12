Camila Cabello has been garnering a lot of attention since breaking away from X-Factor band Fifth Harmony last year, and we ain’t complaining. The 20-year-old Cuban-born pop star has one of the best voices we’ve heard in a looong time and owns some of the fiercest dance moves—even Demi Levato declared her the group’s unsung hero. Most recently, Cabello blew our minds at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she performed alongside Pitbull, J Balvin and some legit flame machines. (Her killer kimono-inspired outfit didn’t hurt, either.) If that wasn’t reason enough to love Cabello, the it-girl creates (and shares) her own mood-inspired Spotify playlists on the DL. Obsessed yet? Here’s 10 other facts you probably didn’t about the super-talented artist.

1. She used to be a huge introvert and had serious anxiety before her X-Factor audition

LOL i found this old picture frame at home and it made me laugh. not just because of the long star earrings and butterfly necklace- which at the time i swore was sooooo high fashion (lol). this was the girl who’d just come from Cuba who locked herself in her room singing high school musical and would cry when anybody asked her to sing. she’s in for a hell of a surprise A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jul 4, 2014 at 10:15am PDT

2. She’s totally obsessed with Harry Potter (and if HP has any taste, the feelings should be mutual)

ready for my first day of quidditch, been a good day at the house of gryffindor, despite snape being really annoying A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Nov 9, 2013 at 4:11pm PST

3. She’s a huge soccer fan and roots for Brazil’s national football team

#CamilaPutYourBrazilShirtOn done. eu te amo A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Apr 23, 2014 at 5:07pm PDT

4. She knows how to play guitar and actually writes a lot of her own music, too

wrote some jams yesterday with these amazingly talented dudes @jacobkasherrx @wallpaper @lunchiebaby for lunch’s album!!!! i can’t even put into words how SICKKK it’s gonna A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jan 21, 2015 at 10:54am PST

5. Instead of having a quinceañera, she asked her mom to let her audition for The X Factor (which turned out to be much better than any party)

LAST PICTURE FROM THE VMAS IM SORRY I JUST WANT TO LOOK AT MY INSTAGRAM WHEN IM 80 PLAYING SCRABBLE WITH MY GRANDCHILDREN AND SHOW THEM THIS WHILST REMINISCING ABOUT THE OLDEN DAYS A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Aug 26, 2014 at 4:29pm PDT

6. A transgender fan named herself after Camila

7. Taylor Swift, who’s also Camila’s BFF, threw her 18th birthday party

8. As if Camila couldn’t get anymore charming, she also adores children and spends a lot of her time giving back to the community

9. She enjoys the occasional skinny-dip

todavía me ves en tus sueños? A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jun 14, 2015 at 12:06pm PDT

10. And, finally, she’s not perfect (almost, though)

21st century technology is solely made for snapchatting dentist appointments A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Apr 11, 2014 at 4:17pm PDT

