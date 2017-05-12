Camila Cabello has been garnering a lot of attention since breaking away from X-Factor band Fifth Harmony last year, and we ain’t complaining. The 20-year-old Cuban-born pop star has one of the best voices we’ve heard in a looong time and owns some of the fiercest dance moves—even Demi Levato declared her the group’s unsung hero. Most recently, Cabello blew our minds at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she performed alongside Pitbull, J Balvin and some legit flame machines. (Her killer kimono-inspired outfit didn’t hurt, either.) If that wasn’t reason enough to love Cabello, the it-girl creates (and shares) her own mood-inspired Spotify playlists on the DL. Obsessed yet? Here’s 10 other facts you probably didn’t about the super-talented artist.
1. She used to be a huge introvert and had serious anxiety before her X-Factor audition
LOL i found this old picture frame at home and it made me laugh. not just because of the long star earrings and butterfly necklace- which at the time i swore was sooooo high fashion (lol). this was the girl who’d just come from Cuba who locked herself in her room singing high school musical and would cry when anybody asked her to sing. she’s in for a hell of a surprise
2. She’s totally obsessed with Harry Potter (and if HP has any taste, the feelings should be mutual)
3. She’s a huge soccer fan and roots for Brazil’s national football team
#CamilaPutYourBrazilShirtOn done. eu te amo
A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on
4. She knows how to play guitar and actually writes a lot of her own music, too
5. Instead of having a quinceañera, she asked her mom to let her audition for The X Factor (which turned out to be much better than any party)
LAST PICTURE FROM THE VMAS IM SORRY I JUST WANT TO LOOK AT MY INSTAGRAM WHEN IM 80 PLAYING SCRABBLE WITH MY GRANDCHILDREN AND SHOW THEM THIS WHILST REMINISCING ABOUT THE OLDEN DAYS
A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on
6. A transgender fan named herself after Camila
the stunning, confident, magical woman standing next to me is named Camila Joe. I met her during a signing last year when her name was “Joey” and she told me I inspired her to have the courage to transition. And right before my eyes, today I saw a beautiful, confident woman (with IMMACULATE EYELINER by the way). She told me she was going to go by the name of Camila Joe and I kinda lost it with excitement. I don’t know your Twitter but I just wanted to say how proud I am of you. There’s a light in someone’s eyes when they become who they want to be. Today you lit up the whole room. i love you darlin. WORK THAT POSE.
A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on
7. Taylor Swift, who’s also Camila’s BFF, threw her 18th birthday party
thank you for the best 18th birthday ever @taylorswift you are a real life fairy princess for many reasons. you are magical and rare. #2 you sprinkle fairy dust on others and make them feel loved and special and safe. #3 you are also a rare species, you are caring and well meaning and kind without expecting anything in return. #4 you sparkle like a New York skyline. and #5 you love Elf like all fairies should. i wish i could shout from the rooftops how fun last night was for me and how much love i felt. i am so grateful to call someone like you my friend. thank you for bringing everyone together and making last night so special!!!!!!!! PS DISCLAIMER: CHICKEN AND WAFFLES TASTE EVEN BETTER WHEN YOURE 18!!!
A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on
8. As if Camila couldn’t get anymore charming, she also adores children and spends a lot of her time giving back to the community
So today I had the most incredible visit to the Bronx and got to meet the beautiful angels of the Children’s Health Fund. @chfund works to bring healthcare to children and families living in poverty in the United States. Can you imagine how many families can’t afford health care and how many children whose health isn’t properly taken care of because of their financial issues? I met with the team of doctors, nurses and administrators who work every day purely because of their dedication to their mission… to improve these families’ lives. They’re working to make sure kids aren’t missing school because they’re too hungry and can’t afford food, or have asthma and can’t afford to treat it. Seeing the rush of kids that come on their own from other countries and have no papers or money, they made special programs dedicated to trauma centers for them, legal advice, they even help the parents find English classes. They all can find help at the Children’s Health Fund. Not only a team of amazing doctors but a family of people wanting to see them excel. They are really working to bring the best facilities and the most supportive and loving environment to families living in poverty and nobody is ever turned away. These guys are heroes making a difference… I was awed by their work today and hope you guys can check it out.
9. She enjoys the occasional skinny-dip
A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on
10. And, finally, she’s not perfect (almost, though)
