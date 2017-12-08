Does Calvin Harris Have a Spice Girls Remix in the Works?

He’s behind some ultimate bangers, but Calvin Harris’s next track might be the mash-up we never knew we needed. The Scottish music producer, 33, reportedly promised a fan that he’d remix “2 Become 1” by the Spice Girls when same-sex marriage became legal in Australia.

Earlier this month, Australia embraced marriage equality, with current Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saying: “This is Australia: fair, diverse, loving and filled with respect. For every one of us this is a great day.” Now, Australian DJ Filip Odzak hopes Harris will deliver what’s sure to be a bop. He texted Harris to remind him of the pact they made when they met at one of Harris’s appearances in Sydney in 2012, then shared a screenshot on Twitter. If the response to his post is any indication, we’re not the only ones who are here for some ’90s pop nostalgia.



“For five years I’ve been waiting for this,” writes Odzak. “I’m very excited to hear what you do with the iconic track to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

Of course, the biggest victory here is what prompted Odzak to remind the producer—who’s known for his collaborations with Rihanna, Katy Perry, Frank Ocean and more—of the promise he once made. And it couldn’t be timelier, Spice World just celebrated its 20th anniversary with screenings across the U.K. in late September. While the ladies who gave us “Girl Power!” haven’t recorded together in years, we’d happily add a new remix to our playlists.

Harris has yet to respond to the tweet, but here’s hoping he replied to Odzak’s text with a thumbs up emoji.

