K-Pop Group BTS Has Rebranded, But Their Name Is Staying the Same

On July 4, K-Pop group BTS unveiled a new logo, sparking a rumour that the beloved band is changing their name to Beyond the Scene. Since exploding onto the North American music scene after winning Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, the group’s brand identity has undergone a transformation. But have they really changed their name? Not exactly.

We put on our detective caps and did some social media investigating to get to the bottom of the BTS name change rumour. Here’s everything we know so far.

The name change rumours began with a “leaked statement”

The buzz about BTS copping a new name can be traced back to Digital Music News. The entertainment website claims they received a “leaked” formal statement on July 1 from a staff member of the band’s label, Big Hit Entertainment. Apparently, the statement said the band would be changing their name to BTX to appeal to a wider audience. However, there’s no indication of this change on the band’s formal website or social media.

The BTS logo has definitely changed

The band’s dramatic rebranding includes a new logo for themselves and a logo for their fanbase, ARMY, signifying a strong connection between the band and their fans. In a video released on July 4 introducing the new logos, BTS member Kim Nam-joon (a.k.a. Rap Monster) says “Beyond the scene,” which is what initially sparked the name change rumour. Take a peek below.

Here’s how their old and new logos compare:

only 90’s kids will remember bts’ old logo pic.twitter.com/PbvcNEtksI— (@taestingkookie) July 5, 2017

BTS recently tweeted about their “brand identity” change—but never mentioned an official name change

The July 4 tweet, written in Korean, reads, “I really like the new BI [Brand Identity]. I can’t wait to show you. Above all, us and ARMY becoming one together has so much meaning that it makes us feel good.”

새로운 BI가 정말 마음에 들어요. 저 역시 기대돼서 여러분께 하루라도 빨리 보여드리고 싶었어요. 무엇보다 우리와 아미가 하나로 연결된 모습이라 더욱 의미가 있고 기분이 좋습니다!! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 5, 2017

The group already goes by multiple names, which isn’t unusual for K-Pop groups

On July 5, Koreaboo reported that the band will still be known by their Korean name, Bangtan Sonyeondan, or 방탄소년단, which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts. K-Pop news source AllKPop said the band is introducing themselves as Beyond the Scene in order to deviate from the direct English translation of their Korean name. But this doesn’t signify an official change from BTS; they’re simply introducing a new nickname.

BTS fans have been quick to remind us that Beyond the Scene is just an English nickname to go with their rebrand.

beyond the scene is just the meaning they’ll use for “BTS” internationally, 방탄소년단 – bulletproof boy scouts will live — honey boy yoongi (@caresuga) July 5, 2017 no offense but literally everyone says bts no one said bulletproof boyscouts what makes them think we’re about to say beyond the scene pic.twitter.com/j4riP8WtQa — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@roIextwt) July 5, 2017 just a reminder ‘Beyond The Scene’ is only the English acronym for BTS. They are still known as 방탄소년단 — •soshi giveaways• (@bangtansoshi) July 5, 2017 I see some #ARMY worried about the rebranding and the “name change” to “Beyond The Scene”, here’s a little explanation. pic.twitter.com/s2cZkmWDr4 — ♛BTS♛ Support (@SupportBTS) July 5, 2017

And lots of people are excited about it.

So, there you have it. Beyond the Scene a nickname, just like Bulletproof Boy Scouts was. But will BTS be officially changing their name to Beyond the Scene? Our research speaks for itself and the answer is…

