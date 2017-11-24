BTS Fans Are LOSING Their Freakin’ Minds Over “MIC Drop”

…. BTS really had the audacity to break the internet and shake us up like this. WooOOOW

Unless you’ve been living under the saddest rock of all time, you’ve probably heard about BTS by now. You know, the group that just became the first K-Pop artists to reach #1 on US charts? With their single “MIC Drop”  featuring Steve Aoiki and Desiigner? Yeah, those hunnies.

The boys (Jungkook, Suga, RM, Jimin, Taehyung, Jin and J-Hope) have literally put us into cardiac arrest with this one. And #Army, their beloved fans, have high hopes that this might be the single to break through on the US charts, achieving rap-line member Suga’s dream to land a spot above 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by 2018. And they’re not shy about sharing ~*all*~ their feels. Here are the fan reactions to the “MIC Drop” vid that 10/10 will make you LOL if you’re a fan.

P.S. don’t forget to vote for BTS for the 2017 MAMA Awards! (DUUUUUH)

