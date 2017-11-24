BTS Fans Are LOSING Their Freakin’ Minds Over “MIC Drop”

Unless you’ve been living under the saddest rock of all time, you’ve probably heard about BTS by now. You know, the group that just became the first K-Pop artists to reach #1 on US charts? With their single “MIC Drop” featuring Steve Aoiki and Desiigner? Yeah, those hunnies.

The boys (Jungkook, Suga, RM, Jimin, Taehyung, Jin and J-Hope) have literally put us into cardiac arrest with this one. And #Army, their beloved fans, have high hopes that this might be the single to break through on the US charts, achieving rap-line member Suga’s dream to land a spot above 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by 2018. And they’re not shy about sharing ~*all*~ their feels. Here are the fan reactions to the “MIC Drop” vid that 10/10 will make you LOL if you’re a fan.

didnt remember this part of the movie pic.twitter.com/3ShfIis4PM — kat (@busansjeon) November 24, 2017

when hoseok jumped over the table and the camera panned to his shoes and then back up to reveal all the members In Formation i was rly jst pic.twitter.com/eDqGLoTJ5X — kris (@hoxeokie) November 24, 2017

shut. yoongi saying “baby watch your mouth, it come back around” will be my new notification, alarm & call ringtone and also the new sound my doorbell will make. — clary | mama (@BTSgoogling) November 24, 2017

dna sits on her newly bought couch in her newly bought condo, squinting as she reads the charts. “It should have been me” she says miftly as she stubs out her cigarette — my mouth = watched (@gIossypouts) November 24, 2017

how are they gonna say “go look in the mirror, same damn clothes” when yoongi wore that mastermind shirt four days in a row — ً (@gentlepjm) November 24, 2017

i’m sorry baby vs baby watch your mouth pic.twitter.com/7XxN1qqk1x — matthew (@joonstunes) November 24, 2017

who am i, where i am, what is going on, what year am i in pic.twitter.com/A8a1RtIIZ5 — sica (@vantaekim) November 24, 2017

Jimin : I’m about to pop off

Me: pic.twitter.com/GyrnnNM51M — BONLESS BABE (@YELL0WRICE_) November 24, 2017

*has somewhere to be @ 7:10*

Me @ 7:09: pic.twitter.com/jyZfc70CI5 — desiigner hyung (@hoseoksIady_) November 24, 2017

JIN INVENTED THE WORD ‘VISUAL’

JIN INVENTED THE WORD VISUAL

JIN INVENTED THE WORD VISUAL

#MICDROPREMIX pic.twitter.com/4FcPsw7gIB — Jin Pics (@Seokjinpicss) November 24, 2017

this loop…..is hurting me……..but it hurts so good pic.twitter.com/k4hZbx2lDS — alyssa (@huimnag) November 24, 2017

P.S. don’t forget to vote for BTS for the 2017 MAMA Awards! (DUUUUUH)

Related:

Get the BTS Look: Channel Your Fave K-Pop Stars with These 25 Style Picks

Five Things You Need to Know About K-pop Star Jackson Wang

BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook Covered Selena Gomez’s Song & We Cannot