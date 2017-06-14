10 Times Bruno Mars Was Literally the Cutest on Instagram

As if you needed more reasons to swoon…

0
Singer Bruno Mars posing in a white hat, black sunglasses and multicoloured jacket with his hand in the air

(Photo: Getty)

Bruno Mars on Instagram is likely one of the cutest things you’ve seen in your entire life. He has a lot of qualities—like v. v. big hair and unique fashion choices—that make him one of our biggest celeb crushes. With his Toronto tour dates coming up at the end of August, there’s no better time to celebrate the 31-year-old Hawaiian singer. Check out the top 10 moments Mars was the most adorbs on the ‘gram.

1 of 10

Previous
Next

When he and his bandmates danced on the lawn of the White House

Previous
Next

Related:
The Most Touching Prince Tributes That Still Make Us Shed a Tear
Adele and Bruno Mars Pay Tribute to George Michael and Prince
12 Craziest Moments From Last Night’s American Music Awards

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources