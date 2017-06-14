10 Times Bruno Mars Was Literally the Cutest on Instagram

Bruno Mars on Instagram is likely one of the cutest things you’ve seen in your entire life. He has a lot of qualities—like v. v. big hair and unique fashion choices—that make him one of our biggest celeb crushes. With his Toronto tour dates coming up at the end of August, there’s no better time to celebrate the 31-year-old Hawaiian singer. Check out the top 10 moments Mars was the most adorbs on the ‘gram.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

When he and his bandmates danced on the lawn of the White House

Related:

The Most Touching Prince Tributes That Still Make Us Shed a Tear

Adele and Bruno Mars Pay Tribute to George Michael and Prince

12 Craziest Moments From Last Night’s American Music Awards