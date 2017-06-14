15 Things You Need to Know About Bruno Mars and His 2017 Canadian Tour

Did you know it took him three years to get signed? Neither did we

Bruno Mars on stage singing in a multicoloured jacket

Bruno Mars is coming to town! The 31-year-old Hawaiian pop star is currently crossing the globe on his 24K Magic World Tour and will be performing in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on August 26. If the set list from his concert in London is any indication, his lineup will be stacked full of his catchiest tunes, guaranteed to keep you dancing all night. While you wait for him to touch down in Canada, here are some cool facts about our man, Bruno. Can’t wait to see you, boo.

A gif of Bruno Mars kissing towards the screen. Mars will bring his 24K Magic tour to Toronto on August 26 and 27 this year.

1. His real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, and he was born on October 8, 1985 in Hawaii

Bruno Mars, pictured here as a child, was born in Waikiki, Hawaii with the name Peter Gene Bayou Hernandez.

2. He started performing with his family’s band, The Love Notes, at just four years old as an Elvis Presley impersonator

3. His stage name was inspired by a wrestler named Bruno Sammartino, because Bruno was chubby as a child

4. Tickets for his tour went on sale in November, and broke records by selling 1 million in the first 24 hours

5. He produces music for other artists with his production team, The Smeezingtons

6. He performs with his all-male band, The Hooligans

24k Magic World Tour. We on our way!

7. It took three years for his manager to convince Atlantic Records to sign him after being dropped by Motown Records

8. In his Carpool Karaoke episode with host James Corden, Mars revealed that his only backstage requests during his shows are a bottle of wine and wet wipes

9. His sisters are in their own music group, The Lylas

10. He can play the drums, keyboard, bass and guitar in addition to singing 

Rehearsal

11. He wrote CeeLo Green’s song, “Forget You”

12. His Canadian tour stops kick off July 23 in Montreal, before moving on to Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Edmonton

13. Pharrell will be opening for him in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

305

14. He probably won’t be taking off his shirt. Sorry, everyone!

15. You can expect some fire dance moves thanks to Phil Tayag of the hip-hop dance crew JabbaWockeeZ

