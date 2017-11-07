That* Iconic Britney Spears Painting Just Sold for $10,000

The schoolgirl in pigtails and a tartan skirt in “Hit Me Baby One More Time”; the snake-charmer at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards; the star who publicly rage-shaved her head in 2007, and now: Artist. Britney Spears continues to surprise.

In October, Spears shared this iconic video of her perched on a balcony, wind in her hair, dabbing her brush into a palette and swirling pinks and purples across a canvas. Et voilà, her one-of-a-kind masterpiece was born.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T3ne9oCZyc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 13, 2017 Spears—whose concert residency, Britney: Piece of Me, has been running in Las Vegas for four years and is set to conclude December 31, 2017—thoughtfully donated the painting in question to Vegas Cares, a benefit concert in honour of the first responders and the lives lost in the Las Vegas shooting on October 1. The event, which took place November 1 at Las Vegas’s Venetian Hotel, successfully auctioned off Spears’s abstract floral composition for a whopping $10,000. According to the site, all the proceeds from Vegas Cares will go toward a commissioned art piece to memorialize the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

So, which lucky person got to take this puppy home? None other than entertainment reporter and writer Robin Leach, whom you may know from the TV show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous (basically, the O.G. Cribs).

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

During the event, Spears spoke via video message, saying, “I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show. The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity—I love you Vegas.”

B. Spears, you remain our god damned fave.

