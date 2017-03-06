In case you needed a little pick me up this Monday morning, I present to you the Britney Spears Instagram runway videos. Since last Friday, your favourite pop star has been posting the delightfully DIY runway shows to her ‘gram and they are utterly everything. Case in point: multiple outfit changes, vertiginous clunky platforms, unnaturally straight blonde extensions being flung about on the many, many exaggerated runway spins and even a full-on Western outfit. You. Are Welcome.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

Related:

“I Play Britney in the Britney Spears Lifetime Movie”

5 Things We Learned From the Trailer For Britney Spears’ Lifetime Movie

“Baby One More Time” Is 18 and We’re Still Obsessed With the Fashion