Is TV Dad Bob Saget Moonlighting as a Hot Sauce Model?

Do you ever sit back and wonder what happened to the man who basically raised you? Do you miss his flowing chestnut locks and ridiculous dad jokes? Do you still feel that as the patriarch of a sitcom where every single character had multiple catchphrases, he damn well deserved at least one of his own? (He was robbed, TBH.) I’m of course referring to Full House’s Danny Tanner, also known as Bob Saget, the man who guided ’80s babies through the world from 1987 to 1995 and made his return to the small screen in Netflix’s revival last year.

Well, between parenting North America’s children and writing the world’s filthiest standup sets, it looks like Bob might have done a little light modelling on the side. Behold, Bob Saget hot sauce model:

It was Bob himself who noticed his striking resemblance to the Cholula hot sauce woman.

Seriously, I do not remember posing for this. pic.twitter.com/BRIyyInM3n — bob saget (@bobsaget) June 20, 2017

Yes, we really have reached peak internet, @danicalo.

I think we’ve reached peak internet here, folks. “Does Bob Saget Look Like the Cholula Hot Sauce Woman?” https://t.co/gcA19qFOqR pic.twitter.com/8SFThvENaz — Danica Lo (@danicalo) June 21, 2017

This dude has an interesting theory.

It looks like your and Stamos’ love child. — Bert Mitcheltree (@BertMitcheltree) June 20, 2017

Not everyone is here for it.

Umm no, @bobsaget get a life and stay away from my #hotsauce https://t.co/O4trEeTyUh — la Lea Rivera (@laLeaRivera) June 22, 2017

Agreed.

At least they got your good side. — Josh Powers (@powersj_tx) June 20, 2017

Don’t ever change, Danny Tanner.

